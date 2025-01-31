Sheffield United have had an offer for Queens Park Rangers defender Jimmy Dunne turned down.

The Blades have had a busy window so far, with Harry Clarke, Hamza Choudhury, Ben Brereton Diaz and Tom Cannon all through the door, but boss Chris Wilder still wants more.

It appears a defender is a target after Harry Souttar’s season-ending injury, with FLW exclusively revealing last week that Dunne was on Sheffield United’s radar.

QPR reject Sheffield United offer for Jimmy Dunne

And, the Yorkshire outfit have now made a move for Dunne, as West London Sport has confirmed that the R’s have turned down an offer for the Irishman.

However, that may not be the end of the matter, as the update has stated that negotiations are ‘ongoing’, with Sheffield United determined to bring the player in ahead of the deadline, which is at 11pm on February 3rd.

Even though QPR want to retain Dunne, the situation is complicated by the fact that Dunne is out of contract in the summer.

Therefore, the club know that this is their last chance to get a fee for the ex-Burnley man if they fail to agree terms with Dunne over a new deal.

The 27-year-old has been a key performer for Marti Cifuentes’ side as they have turned their campaign around over the past month or so, with QPR now just six points away from the play-offs having previously been battling relegation.

Jimmy Dunne is a proven Championship performer

Dunne has emerged as a good Championship defender under Cifuentes, even at right-back, which wasn’t his natural position.

If a move to Bramall Lane does happen, you would expect Wilder to use Dunne in the middle of a back four, and the chance to move to the Blades is going to appeal, given that they have a realistic chance of winning promotion to the Premier League.

Given Souttar’s absence, Sheffield United do need another option at the back, and Dunne fits the bill in the sense that he is proven at the level, and he could slot in straight away.

Championship Table (as of 31/1/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 29 34 60 2 Sheffield United 29 19 58 3 Burnley 29 27 57 4 Sunderland 29 18 55

Obviously, his contract situation changes things for QPR, as normally they wouldn’t consider a sale of a regular at this stage of the window.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, but the Londoners are going to have to consider offers for the player if they don’t want to lose him on a free.