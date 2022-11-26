QPR respond as Rangers make formal Michael Beale approach

Rangers are being allowed to discuss their vacant managerial position with Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale after they made a formal approach for the 42-year-old.

That is according to The Athletic, who report that the Beale ‘made it clear’ that he was keen to speak to the Scottish giants regarding the position.

Their report states that a deal is still not done, but that there is now an expectation on all sides that the R’s boss will depart Loftus Road and join the Ibrox outfit.

This update comes after it was revealed earlier today that Rangers had finally made a formal approach for the 42-year-old following much speculation in recent days.

#RangersFC have made their official approach for #QPR head coach Michael Beale. Talks understood to be progressing and Beale in pole position to take over (barring a late u-turn) — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) November 26, 2022

John Percy of The Telegraph revealed the information earlier today, reporting that Beale was in pole position barring a late u-turn.

This is the second time that QPR find themselves giving Michael Beale permission to talk to another club despite the R’s boss only having joined in the summer.

Recently, Premier League side Wolves were interested in making Beale their manager, but, after discussions, he opted to remain at Loftus Road.

When explaining his decision at the time, Beale cited loyalty and integrity as factors in his decision.

The Verdict

It looks as though Beale is off and at this point, if I’m Queens Park Rangers, I’m probably glad to see the back of him.

That is twice now his head has been turned in just a few months at the club, which if he did somehow end up staying, would suggest it could happen again and again and again.

Indeed, Beale clearly has ambitions to manage bigger clubs than QPR, which is absolutely fine, but having taken the job in the summer and them having provided him his first opportunity in senior management, you would think he would have been there longer than a few months.

Let’s hope the Rangers move works out for the 42-year-old as clubs at this level will surely have their doubts about appointing him in the future if things go wrong.

At the very least, Beale, if he does depart, has left QPR in a decent position in the Championship, with the club currently sitting 7th.