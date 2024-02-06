Highlights QPR rejects €5m offer from Trabzonspor for Ilias Chair, determined to keep the influential attacker.

Trabzonspor's bid is unlikely to tempt QPR as they have too much at stake in the coming months.

Chair's long-term future at QPR is uncertain, but clubs recognize his potential to play at a higher level.

Queens Park Rangers have turned down a €5m offer from Trabzonspor for Ilias Chair, and they are adamant the influential attacker is not for sale.

QPR reject bid for Ilias Chair

The 26-year-old has been an important player for the R’s over the years, and he continues to play an important role for Marti Cifuentes this season as they battle to stay in the Championship.

There has been speculation surrounding the future of Chair in recent windows, but QPR managed to keep hold of the playmaker beyond the UK deadline which was at the start of February.

However, the transfer window in Turkey remains open, and journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Trabzonspor have made an offer to sign Chair, with QPR standing firm at the moment.

“Trabzonspor have had a bid rejected for Ilias Chair around €5m fee. QPR turned the proposal down as they want to keep Chair but Trabzonspor could return with a final bid.”

QPR must do all they can to keep Ilias Chair

The chance to move to Trabzonspor is likely to appeal to Chair, as they are a big club and they are pushing to finish third in the table, which would bring European football next season.

But, from QPR’s perspective, they simply can’t sell Chair at this stage of the campaign, with so much at stake over the coming months.

A €5m proposal was never going to be enough to tempt QPR to sell, but they must continue to stand firm if a bigger offer does arrive in the next 72 hours.

Cifuentes has given the Morocco international a key role in his XI, and he has responded with some big performances, particularly in the past three games, where the Londoners have picked up seven points.

Pleasingly for all connected to the R’s, Romano then provided a further update which outlined that they have no intention of selling Chair.

“Understand QPR will not sell Ilias Chair this week despite official proposal from Trabzonspor, already turned down as revealed earlier today.

“He’s considered key player and club has no plans to let him leave during the season. Deal off.”

Ilias Chair’s long-term future

Just because QPR shouldn’t sell Chair in the next few days, it doesn’t mean his long-term future will be with the R’s.

Chair will enter the final 12 months of his contract with the club in the summer, and, usually, that means it’s decision time for both the club and the player.

Unless fresh terms can be agreed, QPR will know the summer presents their last opportunity to get a decent fee for the attacking midfielder, who is arguably their biggest asset.

So, you would presume that if Chair wants to go, he could be allowed to depart in the summer when it would appear to be good for all parties.

Ilias Chair can play at a higher level

Such interest in Chair is no surprise, as he has shown his ability regularly over the past few years, even if he has struggled for consistency.

But, clubs will recognise that he has been playing for a QPR side that has generally struggled, so the prospect of Chair linking up with better players could take his game up a level.

That means this is one to monitor, both in the next few days and the summer, but Chair will remain focused on QPR and helping them to try and climb out of the bottom three.