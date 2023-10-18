Highlights Reggie Cannon is hopeful of making his competitive debut for QPR in the next few days.

The defender is yet to feature for QPR since joining last month, but did feature for their Under 21s earlier this week.

Cannon has now informed QPR manager Gareth Ainsworth he is ready to play his part for the first-team after the October international break.

It seems it may not be long until QPR fans get the chance to see Reggie Cannon in action for the first time.

That's after the defender revealed that he has been telling manager Gareth Ainsworth he is ready to play a part for the Hoops in the coming days and weeks.

What is Cannon's current situation at QPR?

Cannon joined QPR at the end of last month, signing a four-year contract that is set to keep him at Loftus Road until the end of the 2026/27 season.

The American international arrived as a free agent, having terminated his contract with Portuguese top-flight side Boavista over the course of the summer.

Following that move, Cannon got his first taste of a QPR matchday squad in the final game before the October international break, when he was an unused substitute in his side's 4-0 defeat at home to Blackburn Rovers.

However, it seems as though the 25-year-old feels he is now primed and ready to get out on the pitch for QPR.

What has Cannon said about when he could make his QPR debut?

Given he has not played a competitive match since featuring for Boavista since the end of May, Cannon may have needed to build up his match fitness before getting his first outing for Ainsworth's side.

The versatile defender took another step in that process on Tuesday, when he played an hour for the club's Under 21s in a 1-0 defeat to Bristol City.

Now it seems that on the back of that, he is desperate to get minutes for the first-team, something he has made Ainsworth aware of.

Speaking about when he might make his first-team debut for QPR, Cannon told the club's official website: “I am looking forward to being in that senior shirt, I feel ready to go.

“Having spoken to the gaffer I want to be involved in whatever way I can in the upcoming games, so I can’t wait for the weekend.

“Being part of the Development Squad on Tuesday was ultimately just about the fitness levels, but I am really looking forward to hopefully making my debut soon and helping this side."

Where are QPR in the Championship?

It has been a rather difficult start to the Championship campaign for Ainsworth and his QPR side.

Having narrowly avoided the drop into League One last season, it looks as though they could be facing another relegation battle this time round.

The R's have taken just eight points from their 11 league games so far this season, meaning they currently sit 22nd in the Championship table, two points from safety.

They are set to return to action after the October international break on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to the John Smith's Stadium to take on Huddersfield Town, before another away clash, against West Brom in midweek, matches in which it seems Cannon is keen to make his debut.

Should Ainsworth be giving Cannon his QPR debut this week?

You do get the feeling that it could be worth QPR handing a debut to Cannon over the next few days.

Weekly wages: QPR's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Things have not been going well for the R's in the last few weeks, so they are going to need to change something if they are to get out of trouble.

Bringing in Cannon could provide that sort of catalyst, especially considering the useful experience he has at top-flight and international level during his career so far.

Indeed, nothing is going to compare to competitive minutes for the defender as he looks to get his fitness up, so this is an opportunity they are surely going to have to give him at some point anyway.