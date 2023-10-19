Highlights QPR's recruitment strategy has come under criticism as the club's form has declined and they now face relegation.

The failure to sell high-value assets last summer is seen as a major mistake, and the academy system's inability to produce stars is a big issue.

QPR could potentially earn a significant windfall in January if Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze is sold, but they must find short-term fixes to avoid relegation and consider a change in manager.

The recruitment strategy at QPR has been criticised as the club looks to figure out how to turn their season around.

The London club has suffered from a very difficult last 12 months, with form nosediving from play-off potential to relegation candidates.

The departure of Michael Beale last October marks the beginning of a downward spiral that currently sees Gareth Ainsworth’s side sitting inside the Championship relegation zone.

The 50-year-old helped turn around the team’s form in the previous campaign following Neil Critchley’s short-lived reign in charge as Beale’s replacement.

But this term has seen the Hoops win just two of their opening 11 fixtures, with summer recruitment highlighting a lot of issues behind the scenes at Loftus Road.

What is the latest situation at QPR?

According to a unnamed club source speaking to The Athletic, the failure to cash in on high-value assets last summer is seen as a major mistake by those working within QPR.

The likes of Ilias Chair and Chris Willock were both cited as potential assets that could have been sold to raise transfer funds to improve the overall first team squad.

Chair’s international status as a Morocco first team member was singled out as something that has raised his transfer value, making it worthwhile to cash in for the club.

That his style of play also doesn’t quite work with a team struggling for results like Ainsworth's has also been mentioned as one reason why cashing in made sense last summer.

The failure of the academy system to produce stars has also been mentioned as a big issue that QPR needs to resolve soon.

Could QPR earn a major January transfer windfall?

The London club could be due a major windfall in January if reports of Manchester City’s interest in Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze comes to fruition.

QPR are due 20 per cent of any sale of the forward, which could amount to an eight-figure sum for the Loftus Road club.

Where are QPR in the Championship table?

However, he is the only major star that QPR have produced over the last several years, and he arrived from Millwall when he was 18.

Regardless, his arrival could alleviate some of the financial fair play issues currently plaguing the club.

Weekly wages: QPR's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

The sale of Rob Dickie was cited as a major reason for why this problem exists, with the defender departing for Bristol City for a lower fee than he was originally signed for from Oxford United despite now being a Championship star.

QPR can move out of the relegation zone this weekend when they face rivals Huddersfield Town on 21 October, as they look to end their game losing run.

Can QPR turn their season around?

If Eze is sold in January for a major fee, then this could be a huge turning point for the club as it should allow them to spend a bit in the winter window.

However, QPR cannot plan for that as it is far from guaranteed to happen.

The club must first decide whether Ainsworth is the man to bring the team forward, which is looking increasingly unlikely.

QPR need to find short-term fixes to avoid relegation, and a change in manager might be the shot in the arm this team needs.