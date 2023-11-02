Highlights Crystal Palace is offering a new contract to Eberechi Eze to ward off interest from Manchester City, potentially denying QPR a big payout.

The new contract would significantly increase Eze's wages and could persuade him to stay with Palace beyond his current deal.

QPR would have benefited financially from Eze's transfer, but a new contract with Palace could prevent that for now, although a release clause could allow for a future move.

QPR could be set for a January transfer setback involving former player Eberechi Eze.

According to Talksport, Crystal Palace are eyeing a contract renewal to try to tempt him to commit his future to the London club amid transfer interest from champions Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been linked with a potential move for the forward, having initially failed to sign him during the previous summer window.

QPR hold a sell-on clause worth 20 per cent of any potential future transfer fee for the 25-year-old.

A new contract for Eze could keep him with the Eagles, thus preventing the Championship side from earning a big payout from a sale to Man City anytime soon.

What is the latest transfer news involving Eberechi Eze?

It is believed that Palace have offered Eze a new long-term deal worth £100,000 per week.

This will triple his current wages, which could convince him to renew with the Premier League side beyond his current contract.

Eze’s current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025, meaning he has effectively just 18 months left before he can walk away from the club as a free agent, which Palace will be keen to avoid.

However, a positive note for QPR is that a hefty release clause is set to be inserted into his new deal, should he sign, which still leaves the door open to a possible exit further down the line.

QPR would have been keen to see him make the move in January, as a possible eight-figure windfall would have been massively helpful.

The London club is currently unable to spend much due to financial fair play, but a payday of that size would ease those concerns.

This could help the team turn around their current position in the Championship table?

Where are QPR in the Championship table?

QPR are currently 23rd in the Championship table, having won just two of their opening 14 games of the season.

The gap to safety is six points, with bottom side Sheffield Wednesday only two behind the Hoops.

New manager Martí Cifuentes has been appointed with the task of turning things around at Loftus Road.

Weekly wages: QPR's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

The Spaniard has replaced Gareth Ainsworth following his dismissal in late October.

Cifuentes left Swedish side Hammarby FC to take the reins of the QPR first team squad.

The 41-year-old will oversee a massive first game in charge this weekend when the Hoops take on relegation rivals Rotherham United on 4 November.

How important is the Eberechi Eze sell-on clause to QPR?

Given their current position in the Championship table, and their current financial situation, this will come as a big blow to QPR.

The sale of Eze could be worth north of £50 or 60 million, which could give QPR a lot of much-needed money in January.

However, a contract agreement coming in the next few weeks would likely mean that he stays at Selhurst Park for the rest of this season, at the very least.

It was a smart move by QPR to negotiate a sell-on clause in the deal to sell Eze, as this windfall will be big for the club whenever it potentially arrives.