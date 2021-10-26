QPR receive huge player boost

QPR midfielder Sam Field is set to return to action today for QPR U23s, as per a report from West London Sport.

Field, who has been suffering from a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee from an injury sustained in July, made his move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium permanent in the summer.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a productive loan spell with The R’s last season, leaving Mark Warburton’s side eager to complete a permanent move.

Field appeared 19 times in the Championship for the West London outfit last time out, netting once, and that came in his first game in QPR colours.

The midfielder became an integral part of a QPR side who excelled during the second half of last season, and he will be eager to return to first-team action as soon as possible.

The club’s U23s face Bristol City today, and the expectation is that Field will play 45 minutes.

The verdict

Field is a player who has a lot of deprival attributes, which help him emerge as a versatile option for Warburton to have at his disposal.

The former West Brom midfielder possesses attacking drive and vision to operate higher up the pitch, but he also has the tenacity and passing range to play in deeper positions and help dictate play.

Field’s return could be extremely vital for The R’s. Not only does he have the ability to help QPR dominate midfield positions, but he will also raise the competition levels at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium once again.

Field will have to battle his way back into the side once deemed fit enough for first-team inclusion, but there is no doubt that he will be a welcomed returnee.