QPR receive enquiry from Championship rivals for 22-year-old ace

Bournemouth have made an enquiry to QPR about the availability of winger Bright Osayi-Samuel, a report from a print edition of The Sun (04/10, p59) has claimeInd.

Osayi-Samuel’s future has been the subject of much speculation this summer, but as yet, the winger has yet to complete a move away from QPR, despite Belgian side Club Brugge reportedly having a £4.75million bid accepted back in June.

However, it still seems as though there is the possibility of Osayi-Samuel completing a move away from QPR before the domestic transfer window closes on the 16th October.

According to the latest reports, Bournemouth have made an enquiry to QPR about a possible move for Osayi-Samuel, in case they lose any more attacking options this summer.

The Cherries have already lost Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser in the last few months, while Josh King and David Brooks have both been linked with moves away from The Vitality Stadium.

It is thought that QPR’s £5million asking price for Osayi-Samuel is within Bournemouth’s price range, with the winger’s contract at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium set to expire at the end of this season, potentially putting his current club under pressure not to lose him for free next summer.

The Verdict

This looks to be a very smart move for Bournemouth to make.

Osayi-Samuel has consistently shown how good he is at Championship level for QPR, meaning he should be a more than reliable option for Bournemouth if they can complete a deal for him.

Indeed, given some of the transfer fees they have already received for the likes of Nathan Ake and Aaron Ramsdale this summer, £5million should be easily affordable for the Cherries, and it may not be the worst thing for QPR if they do sell Osayi-Samuel here, where they can at least get a useful for him.