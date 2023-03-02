QPR receive crucial Ilias Chair update ahead of Rotherham United clash

QPR manager Gareth Ainsworth has revealed that the injury suffered by Ilias Chair in his side’s 3-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday is not serious.

Chair has again been a key attacking threat for the R’s this season, scoring five goals and providing seven assists in 32 Championship games.

However, the winger was forced off just 35 minutes into last weekend’s defeat to Rovers, in what was Ainsworth’s first game in charge of the club.

It appeared as though the 25-year-old was suffering from a hamstring injury, which will have been a concern with the fitness issues mounting at Loftus Road.

Now though, it seems that an assessment of the blow suffered by Chair, has at least given QPR something of a lift.

Providing an update on the Morocco international ahead of his side’s trip to Rotherham on Saturday afternoon, Ainsworth told West London Sport: “It’s not as bad as everyone thought. We’re hoping Ilias could be very quick back. We’re going to see how he is.

“The way he came off was quite worrying, with the history here of injuries in games. In your first game, when one of your magic players limps off, it’s not nice. It wasn’t nice to see.

“But fortunately the news is not as bad as we first thought, so we’re going to monitor that.”

Can you get 20/20 on this QPR quiz?

1 of 20 True or false: The club was founded over 150 years ago! True False

QPR currently sit 18th in the Championship table, eight points clear of the relegation zone, after winning just one of their last 18 league games.

The Verdict

This update on Chair will inevitably be a big relief for QPR and Ainsworth.

The winger is one of those who does have the spark and quality required, to make the impact the club need to turn results around and climb back up the Championship table.

As a result, this does feel like a boost for QPR, and they will hope this sort of news is able to provide a welcome lift for the rest of the squad.

Even so, they will still have to be careful not to rush Chair back too soon if he is not ready for this weekend, since that would of course risk him picking up a setback that does leave him out for a longer period.