Queens Park Rangers are prepared to sell Jimmy Dunne to Sheffield United, provided they can bring in a replacement before the 11pm deadline.

According to West London Sport, the possibility of agreeing a fee between the two clubs for the defender is becoming likelier but QPR remain in control of Dunne’s future.

Football League World exclusively revealed interest from Sheffield United in the 27-year-old earlier in the transfer window as a replacement for Harry Souttar’s season-ending injury, while West London Sport reported Rangers had rejected a bid from the Blades on Friday.

Jimmy Dunne 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 29 Starts 29 Tackles won % 58.3 Duels won % 63.2 Pass accuracy % 76.3 Assists 1 Goals 4

Chris Wilder’s men are actively seeking to strengthen the squad in order to keep themselves in the hunt for an automatic promotion place come the end of the season, with a 1-0 win over Derby County last weekend restoring forward momentum after a shock 3-0 home defeat to Hull City the week prior.

In Souttar’s absence, Jack Robinson has slotted into one of the central defender roles in Wilder's back four, but the Blades are looking for an alternative option given Robinson prefers to operate in a back three or as a left-back.

Dunne may be persuaded to swap West London for Yorkshire come the 11pm deadline, with a switch offering the defender an appealing route to potentially playing Premier League football next season.

QPR's Jimmy Dunne transfer stance revealed

As revealed by West London Sport, QPR are happy to part ways with Jimmy Dunne as long as they can secure a defensive replacement.

Dunne, who has been deployed mainly as a right-back this campaign under Marti Cifuentes, was not involved in the R’s 2-1 win over Millwall last weekend.

A potential agreement over a fee for the 27-year-old is getting closer and QPR have reportedly made enquiries for a number of right-backs ahead of the 11pm deadline.

While QPR are currently not at an advanced stage to make a defensive incoming to Loftus Road, Dunne’s future hangs in the balance over whether a deal can get over the line, with R’s fans facing a nervous wait to see whether Dunne will play any further part for the Hoops.

Sheffield United move is attractive for Jimmy Dunne

While QPR have undergone a mesmerising transformation up the Championship table, Jimmy Dunne will believe his Premier League aspirations can come true by making a move to Bramall Lane.

Likely to slot into a defensive partnership with Anel Ahmedhodžić, Dunne would be in his preferred position and playing a key role in delivering top flight football back to the Steel City immediately.

Playing every minute of action for QPR up until his omission against Millwall, Dunne has been such a key figure to the uptake in form in West London, and the defender should have no issues in making the step up to Sheffield United and showcasing his qualities for a team fighting towards the top end of the division.

In a move that seems to benefit all parties, the Blades will be hopeful of solidifying their backline by securing Dunne’s signature, with the addressing of this position crucial in achieving a return to the top flight.