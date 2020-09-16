QPR ready to sanction player loan exit

Queens Park Rangers are willing to let Joe Gubbins out on loan this transfer window as they look for him to earn experience in the senior game, as per West London Sport.

Gubbins has been in and around the first team in recent times and has impressed the set-up at QPR but he is at a stage in his career now where he perhaps isn’t quite going to be playing week in, week out at the club given the options they have.

It makes sense, then, for a player of his talent to be moved out on loan so he can earn minutes and experience against senior pros and that is what QPR are looking to sort out for him in the coming weeks of the transfer window.

The report claims that clubs are already interested in signing him this window, too, so that could pave the way for him to seal a temporary exit.

The Verdict

QPR have got a habit of developing good players and using the option to loan them out has benefitted the likes of Ebere Eze, now at Crystal Palace, and Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Gubbins could be the next to profit, then, and it just remains to be seen which club is selected as best for him by the Hoops.