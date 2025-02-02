This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR are closing in on the signing of Harvey Vale from Chelsea on a permanent basis.

According to the Daily Mail, the youngster is set to move to the London outfit ahead of the January transfer deadline on Monday night.

Vale has been unable to break into the first team squad at Stamford Bridge, but has earned a reputation as a promising young talent.

The 21-year-old will join the likes of Ronnie Edwards and Yang Min-hyeok in signing for Rangers this January, with Martí Cifuentes’ side chasing a top six finish.

Harvey Vale transfer verdict issued as QPR set to land Chelsea deal

When asked about the impending arrival of Vale, FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir revealed his excitement at the signing.

He is optimistic about the player’s potential, and believes that he will add significant depth to the squad due to his impressive versatility.

“I’m really impressed with the signing of Harvey Vale,” Moir told Football League World.

“I think he’s going to add a lot of quality, excitement, versatility as well considering where he played in the last few years, whether that’s been full-back or further up the field.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say he’s a guaranteed starter, but with the form we’re in we need the depth and I think he can add that in more than one position, which is key, and I think he’s won academy player of the year at Chelsea in ‘22.

“He’s obviously got tons of ability and potential at still a young age, and I think it will be exciting that Martí can probably work his magic with a player like this.

“I’m just really excited.”

Moir is looking forward to seeing how Vale grows with QPR, and is unsure of what position he will settle into in the long-run given the youngster's versatility.

“I’m quite intrigued as to where he is going to fit in, whether that will be towards the end of this season as a back-up to Paal at left-back,” Moir added.

“Will it be further up the field, given that’s another option, on the right or the left? But, like I say, he’s versatile, he’s got tons of ability and hopefully we can unlock that and really show what he’s best at with us.

“Now he’s at a club with a permanent deal, a contract, so really excited by him.

“It will be interesting to see what his best position will be for us.

“I think this year is going to be, not a write-off, but him filling in.

“Obviously, next season he gets pre-season and he’ll really try to cement himself in the side, so one to be really excited about, that’s for sure.”

Vale is an exciting signing for QPR and Marti Cifuentes

Vale has earned an impressive reputation as a promising talent at Chelsea, even if he couldn’t break into Enzo Maresca’s first team plans.

He spent last season on loan at Bristol Rovers, where he made a strong impression at a League One level, contributing two goals and five assists from 39 appearances.

Harvey Vale - Bristol Rovers league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 39 (31) 2 (5)

While it may take a few months for him to settle into Cifuentes’ side, he could prove a very valuable long-term addition.

This is the kind of backing that the Spaniard has earned at Loftus Road, and could be a difference-maker in QPR’s pursuit of a top six finish.