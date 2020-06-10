QPR reach agreement with player crucial to promotion hopes

West London Sport has reported that QPR have agreed a deal with West Ham United to keep Jordan Hugill at the club to the end of the season on loan, in a boost to their play-off hopes.

The R’s have had a fine season and are capable of getting into the top six in the next nine games, with them one of the form teams before the break – though that is likely to count for little given all the time off.

Even so, Mark Warburton will be pleased to have his players back working in training and he’ll also be pleased that Jordan Hugill is staying put until the end of the campaign, with his loan deal originally expiring later on this month.

The Verdict

The forward has been vital to QPR this season, especially since Nahki Wells left the club for Bristol City, and Hoops fans will be delighted to see him stay.

Whether or not he is going to be at the club past the end of this campaign remains to be seen, but at least they now have him as they go in search of promotion back into the Premier League.