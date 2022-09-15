QPR came out on top midweek in a London derby clash against Millwall.

MIchael Beale’s side took all three points courtesy of two second half goals from Chris Willock and Stefan Johansen.

The victory moved Rangers to 8th in the Championship table going into this weekend’s fixture with Stoke City.

QPR will be looking to make it four wins from five games when they face Alex Neil’s side.

But until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

QPR quiz: Which club do these 20 ex-R's youth players play for now? 1 of 20 Eberechi Eze? Millwall Charlton Athletic Crystal Palace Chelsea