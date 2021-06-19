Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

QPR quiz: One question about every player in the R’s’ first-team – Can you score 100% on this?

Published

42 mins ago

on

Queens Park Rangers’ squad for next season is really beginning to take shape now, with the Hoops bringing in four players so far.

Charlie Austin, Sam Field, Jordy de Wijs and Andre Dozzell have all arrived and time will tell as to who else comes in and, indeed, who leaves.

What do you know about the first-team players at the club, though? Have a go at this quiz and see if you can get full marks…

1 of 18

How old is Seny Dieng?


Related Topics:

Editor and writer usually found at a game in London.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: QPR quiz: One question about every player in the R’s’ first-team – Can you score 100% on this?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: