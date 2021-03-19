Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

QPR quiz: 19 facts you may not know about The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium – But are they true?

Published

8 mins ago

on

Queens Park Rangers are enjoying a fine run in 2021 with them looking to finish as high as possible in the league table now.

A play-off finish might be out of the question but after a tough first-half to the campaign, they have really picked up nicely and hopes are high for 21/22 when fans should be back at the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium.

How much do you know about the ground, though? Take our true and false quiz now to find out!

1 of 19

It opened before 1900


Related Topics:

Editor and writer usually found at a game in London.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: QPR quiz: 19 facts you may not know about The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium – But are they true?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: