John Textor had an interest in purchasing QPR this summer, although talks failed to progress due to being ‘miles apart’ on valuation.

The American businessman is a well-known figure in the game, as he holds a significant stake in Crystal Palace, and he is the leading shareholder of Molenbeek in Belgium, France’s Lyon and Brazilian side Botafogo, all through his holding company, Eagle Football.

Textor is currently in talks to buy Everton, although he will have to sell his stake in Palace for that to progress, but he seems confident that he will be the one to win the race to buy the struggling Merseyside outfit.

John Textor was interested in buying QPR

However, things could’ve played out differently for Textor, as The Athletic has revealed that he opened talks with QPR this summer.

“He spoke to Queens Park Rangers this summer about them becoming Eagle’s English outpost, and this was after he linked himself with Everton.

“The sales pitch to QPR’s owners was their shares in the west London side in exchange for shares in the NYSE-listed Eagle Football. That conversation did not get very far, as the two parties were miles apart on their valuation of the Championship club, but the fact those talks happened only two months ago suggests that Textor’s Everton proposal is a departure from the original plan.”

Related QPR will wish they saw more of £8m star who earned £80k-a-week: View Loic Remy was superb for QPR in his brief time with the club - but they would have liked to see much more of the Frenchman

QPR’s ownership situation

It was reported last year that the R’s were on the lookout for new investors, so it makes sense that they would be willing to listen to Textor.

Clearly, it should be said that discussion didn’t go far here, which shows that QPR’s owners aren’t actively looking to sell, meaning it’s not like they’re in a desperate situation.

However, the Londoners' issues over the past decade are well-documented, and they are one of a number of clubs that would be open to a suitable offer.

And, from Textor’s perspective, you can see why QPR would interest him, as they are a club in the capital, they have room for growth, and they have a proud history, but obviously this wasn’t to be.

QPR can still have a bright future

Pleasingly for QPR, it does seem as though there is more of a plan in place right now - both on and off the pitch.

They moved into a new training centre last year, and Marti Cifuentes has managed to transform things on the pitch since he was named as Gareth Ainsworth’s successor in the previous campaign, which included guiding them to safety despite inheriting a team that were in the relegation zone.

Marti Cifuentes' QPR Record (Source: Transfermarkt) Games Won Drawn Lost 39 16 11 12

In terms of recruitment, there was a focus on younger players in the summer window, which is another example of how the club are looking long-term.

Obviously, some will say they could’ve made bigger strides, but this is a project for QPR, and they are taking the right steps after years of mismanagement.

It will be interesting to see if any other potential takeover talk emerges over the next few months, but the immediate focus for all connected to the club will be climbing the Championship table.

QPR are back in action at Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon.