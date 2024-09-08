This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR have been backed to stake a serious challenge towards returning to the Premier League in the next couple of seasons.

There is a palpable breath of optimism surrounding Loftus Road at the minute, with the club's progressive foundations becoming patently clear under the stewardship of popular Spanish boss Marti Cifuentes.

The R's had spent recent seasons battling against relegation but Cifuentes has steadied the ship and now looks poised to propel his side further up the Championship table this term after making a series of promising acquisitions across the summer window.

QPR did lose Chris Willock on a free transfer, but there is hope that his absence will not be sorely felt with the likes of Nicolas Madsen, Karamoko Dembélé, Koki Saito and Zan Celar all arriving in West London.

Cifuentes' side have started the season in mixed form by winning once, drawing twice and losing once across their opening four encounters, but the hope remains that QPR are on course for success in the months, or more likely years to come.

QPR, potential Premier League promotion claim offered

Football League World's resident R's fan pundit Louis Moir is refreshingly confident about the club's potential path to success, backing his side to compete for Premier League reckoning in the not-too-distant future.

"You know what? I'm optimistic now, obviously with us having a quality manager and we're building what looks like a quality squad," Louis explained to Football League World.

"I can certainly see us returning to the Premier League in five years if not sooner, which is maybe too optimistic but why not? We're building the right way now, we're doing things properly with a very good CEO.

"I'm confident it will happen and we will at least be closer to challenging than we have been in the last five years. It wouldn't be a surprise to people if we don't get in the play-offs this season, but if we have a good season and are at least up there pushing then that will give us all faith to go again next year and see what the future brings.

"But for sure I can definitely see us returning in five years time, I would even go as far as to say we could be looking at a real, real push if not this season then next season.

So in the next two or three years really, and if we carry on with good recruitment - it's not a guarantee Cifuentes is going to be our manager for that time - but with the way we're going, I'll be confident we'll get good people in running the place.

"So yeah, I'm confident and optimistic and hopefully it can happen sooner rather than later."

QPR's summer 2024 signings prove exciting long-term intent

All but two of QPR's eleven summer signings are aged 23 or under, providing an unavoidable signal of their strategic long-term intent. In stark contrast to years gone by, there is now a tangible, all-encompassing vision towards the club's managerial and recruitment operations.

Their approach had been rather scattergun by appointing managers such as Neil Critchley and Gareth Ainsworth in the past, but QPR are onto a good thing under Cifuentes and his summer signings leave little doubt about the strategy.

Perhaps the pick of the bunch, however, is Dembélé. The diminutive playmaker enjoyed a stellar campaign on loan with Blackpool in League One last season, vindicating his perennial promise and potential.

Karamoko Dembélé's 23/24 stats for Blackpool, as per FotMob Appearances 39 Goals 8 Assists 13 Chances created 77 Successful dribbles 50

QPR eventually won the hotly-contested race for his signature by landing his services on a season-long loan, while they are also reported to have a £1.4m purchase option in the agreement with French side Brest.

Dembélé has already quashed any potential concerns about making the step-up to the Championship by notching two assists from four matches and proving a consistent creative force.

The ex-Celtic prodigy looks like he could turn out to be one of - if not the - signing of the season in the Championship, should his rich vein of form continue. QPR will be setting themselves up for both short and long-term glory if they make more signings of his ilk.