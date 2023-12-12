Highlights QPR's recent appointment of Marti Cifuentes has led to a positive change in the team's performance.

QPR is currently on a three-game winning streak and is looking to make it four against Plymouth Argyle.

The starting XI for the upcoming match against Plymouth is expected to feature key players like Asmir Begovic, Jake Clarke-Salter, and Chris Willock.

Since the appointment of Marti Cifuentes at the end of October, QPR have been a changed side and the future is now looking much brighter.

The Hoops are on a three-game winning streak, having beaten Stoke City, Preston North End and Hull City respectively, and will look to make it four when they face Steven Schumacher's Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday night.

The Pilgrims currently sit 18th in the Championship, just three points above QPR, so it will be a huge three points for either side if they come away with the win at Loftus Road.

With this in mind, we take a look at the starting XI we expect Marti Cifuentes to pick on Wednesday...

GK: Asmir Begovic

Begovic has started every game this season for the Hoops and it's expected he'll keep his place when the Loftus Road outfit take on Plymouth.

As captain of the side, his leadership and experience have become an invaluable asset and could be a key component if QPR are to stay up come the end of the season.

RB: Osman Kakay

Reggie Cannon has started the last two games but Cifuentes has not been afraid to rotate so with games coming thick and fast, Kakay may come back in against Plymouth.

CB: Jake Clarke-Salter

The 26-year-old has also been a key figure in the Hoops' run of good results, and taking his high-level performances into consideration, he'll likely be chosen to start at the heart of the QPR defence.

CB: Steve Cook

The experienced defender has played the majority of games for the Hoops this season, featuring in 14 of the 19 QPR Championship games.

Despite Jimmy Dunne showing a good account of himself in the 2-0 win over Preston, it is likely the experience of 32-year-old Cook will see him favoured in the starting XI.

LB: Kenneth Paal

The left-back has featured in every game for the Hoops so far this season and there's no reason this is likely to change when they face the Pilgrims on Wednesday.

CM: Sam Field

Playing deep at the heart of Cifuentes' free-flowing midfield, Field has become a key component of the in-form QPR side and it's likely we'll see the 25-year-old keep his place, such is his importance.

CM: Andre Dozzell

The 2-0 win against Hull saw Dozzell dropped back into midfield by Cifuentes, having started on the right the previous week against Preston.

The 24-year-old has featured in a number of different positions for QPR this season, but given his performance, Cifuentes will likely opt to play the Dozzell in the centre of the park.

RW: Paul Smyth

The Irishman has hit a new level of form since Cifuentes took over as Hoops boss and has showed no reason for him to be dropped anytime soon.

Smyth can play on either side, but given Willock's performance on the left at the weekend, Cifuentes will likely opt to play the Northern Ireland international on the right once again when they face Plymouth.

CAM: Ilias Chair

Another impressive goal-scoring performance from the Moroccan in the 2-0 win against Hull, to add to his two assists the week before against Preston, will have Chair as one of the first names on Cifuentes' teamsheet on Wednesday night.

LW: Chris Willock

Willock is one of many players who has hugely improved since the arrival of Cifuentes, and despite being played in a number of positions in recent weeks, he's impressed almost every time he's started for the Spaniard.

Three goals in three games for the 25-year-old emphasises the performances Willock has been displaying in recent weeks, and like a few faces in the side, the left-winger will be one of the first names on the team sheet.

ST: Lyndon Dykes

Sinclair Armstrong may have returned from injury against Hull but Cifuentes will not want to rush him back too quickly.

Dykes may not be the most popular or prolific striker but he offers a lot to the side beyond just his goals and deserves to start against Argyle.