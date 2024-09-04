This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers enjoyed a busy transfer window with ten new additions to Marti Cifuentes' squad, and the loan signing of winger Karamoko Dembélé has been praised as the best piece of business that the club did throughout the summer.

Dembélé, who was long a highly-rated youth player at Celtic, joined Marti Cifuentes' side on a season-long loan with an option to buy from French outfit Stade Brestois in August, after the Hoops beat off reported competition for his signature from Birmingham City and Derby County.

The 21-year-old enjoyed an impressive term on loan at Blackpool in 2023/24, as he registered eight goals and 13 assists in League One under Neil Critchley, and he has had an immediate impact and continued that strong form so far in the second-tier at Loftus Road.

Karamoko Dembele's 2023/24 Blackpool stats Appearances 39 Goals 8 Assists 13 Chances created 77 Successful dribbles 50 Stats as per FotMob

QPR fan pundit delighted with Dembele's impact

Dembélé has been the R's main creative force so far this season, and has started all three of the opening league games while picking up assists in his first two games for the club against Sheffield United and Plymouth Argyle respectively.

FLW's resident Hoops fan pundit, Louis Moir, has heaped praise on the 21-year-old's early performances in Cifuentes' side, and believes that he has been a clear standout among their summer signings so far.

"Overall, our window this summer has been really good. It’s been exciting, it’s been something different, it’s been something that I have wanted to see for years," he told FLW.

"If all the new players gel and something really clicks, we could be building something special here.

"The best bit of business we did is a tough one, but I’d probably have to say (signing) Karamoko Dembele on a loan deal with an obligation to buy, because he looks to be an unbelievable signing.

"I was at Sheffield United away for his debut when he started, and he was the best player on the pitch.

"He was the best player on the pitch at home to Plymouth too. He’s had such an impact already.

"He’s only started a few games, and he has already created the most chances in the whole league.

"He looks to have fitted in perfectly and is so explosive when he’s got the ball at his feet. His touch is amazing, he looks like he’s going to be some player for us this season.

"I’m just so excited by him, and with us having an obligation to buy him, I think that is quality business.

"I don’t want to get too carried away because it’s obviously so soon into the season, but if carries on the way he has been playing and puts in performances like we’ve seen so far, he really could potentially be on Eberechi Eze's level in terms of quality.

"I don’t want to get carried away and say he is the next Adel Taarabt, but he could well be up there if he carries on, because his talent is ridiculous."

Dembele has been a standout for Cifuentes' side so far

Few would likely have predicted QPR to have gone unbeaten in five games after their 3-1 loss to West Brom on the opening day of the season, but Cifuentes' men have improved since that poor initial start, and likely have Dembélé to thank for the sharp upturn in form.

He was not at the club for the defeat to the Baggies, but arrived three days later on August 13, and was thrust straight into the action for their second game against Sheffield United, during which he notched an assist for Jimmy Dunne to set the Hoops on the comeback trail at Bramall Lane, drew the most fouls on the pitch (3), and created more chances than any of his teammates (3).

Cifuentes moved him to a more central attacking role for his home debut against Plymouth, and his corner was headed home by Michael Frey inside the first three minutes as he created nine chances throughout the game and was again the most fouled player on the pitch (3).

He again featured from the off in the Hoops' 2-1 win over Luton Town last weekend, and drew the most fouls (4) while also completing the most dribbles (4) in the game.

It is pretty clear to see the huge impact that he is having on Cifuentes' side's good performances of late, and while it was already somewhat of a coup to bring him to West London this summer, if his form continues, then the deal may be looked back on as one of the best in QPR's recent history by the time his time at the club is eventually over, whenever that may be.