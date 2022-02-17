QPR potentially in line for £9m windfall as transfer report emerges

Premier League side Newcastle United are currently weighing up a £45m swoop for Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report from The Sun.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a productive first campaign at Palace during the 2020/21 season, recording four goals and six assists in 34 top-tier appearances before suffering an Achilles injury that kept him out of action for numerous months.

He has since returned to the first team – but could be gone as soon as the next window with Newcastle having the resources at their disposal to fork out a sizeable fee for the former England youth international’s services.

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-QPR players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 Nedum Onuoha? More Less

Championship outfit QPR sold Eze for a fee believed to be in the region of £16m with add-ons – but crucially – they also inserted a 20% sell-on clause into this agreement with Patrick Vieira’s men which will enable Mark Warburton’s to bring in a fifth of the fee generated by the top-flight out if he’s sold on again.

Newcastle, who now have the financial firepower to conclude lucrative deals after being taken over back in October, are thought to be one team interested in luring him away from Selhurst Park.

They saw a bid for the 23-year-old rejected back in January – but are determined to get this transfer over the line and could make a £45m bid in the coming months – an agreement that may reward the R’s with a whopping £9m.

However, any agreement between the Eagles and the Magpies will only officially go through when the next transfer window opens and may not even be finalised early on in the summer, so Warburton’s men may have to wait for quite a while for their financial windfall if a deal does materialise.

The Verdict:

This could be a real boost for the R’s at a time when they could do with some extra funds.

Not only will this be a big boost in terms of remaining within the EFL’s profit and sustainability rules, something many clubs may struggle to do with the financial effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, but it may also allow them to recruit a few extra players.

This will be useful regardless of which division they are in – and with the west London outfit not certain to hold on to the likes of Lyndon Dykes and Rob Dickie if they remain in the second tier – the fees generated for them as well as this windfall could enable Warburton to have a productive summer.

In the end, a productive transfer window could end up being the difference at the end of the 2022/33 campaign if they remain in the same division beyond the end of this term.

And you wouldn’t say the second-tier side would waste that money either considering how shrewd they have been with their incoming transfer business in recent years.

Having these extra funds may also allow them to tie down some of their most important assets down to longer-term deals, something that will only increase their value in years to come.