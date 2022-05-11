QPR & Portsmouth among clubs lining up transfer swoop for midfielder

Queens Park Rangers, Portsmouth and MK Dons have all been monitoring St Mirren midfielder Ethan Erhahon as they look to strengthen their squads this summer.

The 21-year-old has come through the ranks at the Paisley club, making almost 100 appearances for the Buddies, which includes 21 outings in the current campaign.

However, with Erhahon about to enter the final 12 months of his contract, there are doubts about his long-term future and it appears a move to England could be on the cards in the coming months.

That’s after Football Insider revealed the R’s, along with the two League One sides, have been keeping tabs on the player.

The update adds that Pompey have been tracking Erhahon for some time, whilst QPR and MK Dons had scouts watching as St Mirren beat Dundee over the weekend.

The Scottish Premiership side know that this could be the last chance they have to get a decent fee for the Scotland U21 international if he does not agree fresh terms.

If a move does happen, it will be Erhahon’s second spell in England having previously had a loan with Barnsley, although he only featured for the U23s.

The verdict

This could turn out to be a smart bit of business from whoever does land Erhahon because he is a young player who has the potential to improve in the years to come.

Plus, he should be available for a relatively low fee considering he has a year left on his deal and St Mirren aren’t in a position to be demanding big fees.

After years of playing competitive football in Scotland, Erhahon may feel it’s the right time to move to England and it will be interesting to see what happens over the summer.

