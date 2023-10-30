Highlights Queens Park Rangers set to appoint Marti Cifuentes as new boss after torrid start to season, currently sitting 23rd in the Championship.

Former manager Gareth Ainsworth let go hours after 2-1 defeat to Leicester City.

Cifuentes, currently in charge of Hammarby, will leave Swedish side after Monday evening's game against Sirius to take on his first role in English football.

Queens Park Rangers are set to appoint Marti Cifuentes as their new boss, with the Hammarby chief set to take charge of the Swedish side for the last time this evening.

Marti Cifuentes to be the next QPR manager

The R’s have endured a torrid start to the campaign, with the side sitting 23rd in the Championship after a 2-1 loss to Leicester City last time out.

Therefore, the pressure had been building on former player Gareth Ainsworth, and the decision was made hours after the defeat to the Foxes to part company with the former Wycombe chief.

Since then, a host of names have been linked with the vacancy, including experienced former boss Neil Warnock.

However, Sky Sports News has revealed that Cifuentes is the man that is 'close' to taking over, with the 41-year-old set for his first role in English football.

Currently in charge of Hammarby, reports from Sweden have confirmed that Cifuentes will depart after the game against Sirius on Monday evening, which kicked off at 6pm UK time.

They add that the two clubs are in ‘final negotiations’ over a deal for Cifuentes, and there is even an expectation that the Spaniard will fly to London tomorrow to finalise everything.

Who is Marti Cifuentes?

It’s fair to say most QPR fans won’t know much about Cifuentes, but he will arrive with a good coaching pedigree, and he already has a lot of different experiences from across the continent.

After three different jobs in the Spanish lower leagues, Cifuentes moved to Norwegian outfit Sandejford in 2018, who were relegated to the second tier after he took over, despite improved results, but they bounced back straight away under his guidance.

Queens Park Rangers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Asmir Begovic Everton Permanent Morgan Fox Stoke City Permanent Jack Colback Nottingham Forest Permanent Paul Smyth Leyton Orient Permanent Ziyad Larkeche Fulham Permanent Steve Cook Nottingham Forest Permanent Taylor Richards Brighton Permanent

A move to Denmark would follow, with Aalborg BK, and his impressive work in the Danish top-flight would prompt Hammarby to trigger a release clause to bring the coach to Sweden.

Cifuentes has continued to do well, with his side finishing third last season, which brought qualification to the Europa Conference League, although they failed to reach the group stage, losing after extra-time over two legs to FC Twente.

Hammarby went into tonight’s fixture sitting 7th in the Allsvenkan.

Is this a good move by QPR?

Whilst Cifuentes appears to have done a good job in the past few years, there are obvious risks to this, as he has no experience of English football, and he is inheriting a side that need instant results.

So, if they had gone for someone like Neil Warnock, for example, you could argue it would make a lot of sense.

However, the R’s board should be applauded for trying to take a long-term view, and they clearly feel Cifuentes is a talented coach, who will bring a clear, attacking style of play to the club.

Again, that doesn’t mean it will work straight away, and he will need backing in January, but this could turn out to be an inspired decision, even if the risks are clear.

What next for QPR?

Providing this does go through as expected, Cifuentes could be in the dugout for the game against Rotherham away from home this weekend.

With the Millers one point and one place above QPR, it’s a huge game to start for the new boss.