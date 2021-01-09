QPR poised to complete signing of 26-y/o defender

Queens Park Rangers are set to complete the signing of Jordy de Wijs from Hull City.

The centre-back has been on the fringes for the Tigers this season, featuring in just seven league games for Grant McCann.

With his contract expiring in the summer, this could be the last chance for Hull to get a fee for the Dutchman, although they do have the option to extend that by a further 12 months if they wanted.

However, they won’t be doing that, as reports from Holland have suggested that de Wijs is making the move to the Londoners.

Mark Warburton’s side are currently 20th in the Championship, so the boss has been desperate to bring in reinforcements at both ends of the pitch in the transfer window.

It has been revealed that the R’s are close to re-signing Charlie Austin, in what will be a huge coup for the club, and now de Wijs is set to follow him through the door.

If all goes well, the 26-year-old, who is very capable in possession, could make his debut for QPR against Luton on Tuesday.

The verdict

This seems as though it’s a decent move for all parties. Firstly, Hull will be shifting de Wijs from their wage bill, which may give McCann more room to bring players in this month.

Meanwhile, QPR are strengthening an are they are currently weak in, and the player gets the chance to play at a higher level.

So, it seems as though this is at a very advanced stage, and it will be interesting to see how de Wijs can improve QPR.

