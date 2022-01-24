QPR poised to beat Sheffield United in transfer race for 22-y/o defender

Queens Park Rangers are set to win the race to sign Dion Sanderson, with the centre-back expected to join on loan from Wolves for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Birmingham City, where he impressed. However, a combination of injuries and losing Romain Saiss to AFCON meant Wanderers brought the defender back earlier this month.

Boss Bruno Lage has decided to use Toti Gomes ahead of Sanderson, so, with Saiss returning before the next league game and the injury situation easing, Wolves are prepared to let Sanderson leave temporarily again.

And, The Athletic have revealed that the R’s are the preferred option for the player and will sign the player, despite a late push from Sheffield United to take Sanderson to Bramall Lane.

That will be a big boost to Mark Warburton, who had prioritised the arrival of a centre-back this month to help the R’s promotion push.

The Londoners are currently fourth in the Championship, just two points away from the automatic promotion places with a game in hand on those above them.

The verdict

This is great news for QPR as they need another option at the back and in Sanderson they are getting a player who has shown this season that he can thrive at this level.

As well as that, having come through at Wolves, under Nuno Espirito Santo previously and then working with Lage this month, it means he is perfectly capable of playing in a back three.

So, there’s no down side to this and it’s a real coup for the R’s, particularly as they saw off competition from others including Sheffield United to get Sanderson.

