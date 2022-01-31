QPR poised to beat Middlesbrough in transfer battle for Premier League player

Queens Park Rangers are expected to complete the signing of Jeff Hendrick from Newcastle United.

The Magpies have been incredibly busy this month as they splash the cash following their change in ownership that came about late last year. As a result, many players have found themselves drop down the pecking order, including Hendrick.

The Ireland has played just 11 minutes since Eddie Howe was named as manager, so a January exit has always seemed on the cards.

It had been suggested that Hendrick would make a move across the north-east to Middlesbrough, but Daily Mail reporter Craig Hope has revealed that the 30-year-old is expected to join the R’s.

“Understand Jeff Hendrick is in line for a move to QPR.”

Mark Warburton has been keen to strengthen his squad as the Londoners push for promotion and Hendrick will provide extra competition in the middle of the park.

Providing the move does go through, it will see the player return to the Championship having spent the past six seasons in the top-flight.

Have any of these 30 ex-QPR players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Paddy Kenny Yes No

The verdict

This would be a smart addition for QPR because Hendrick is a reliable player who will bring quality and experience to the team in a key area of the pitch.

The fact he has spent so long in the Premier League shows he is a good option, so this is a coup for the R’s and he is certainly going to help them during the run-in.

Now, it’s about finalising this before the deadline and it will top off what has been a good window for QPR.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.