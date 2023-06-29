Queens Park Rangers are interested in signing out-of-contract Fulham defender Ziyad Larkeche, according to West London Sport.

The R's have reportedly identified Larkeche as a potential back-up at left-back to Kenneth Paal, with Niko Hamalainen set to depart.

Hamalainen arrived at Loftus Road in 2014 from FC Dallas and although he has a year remaining on his contract, he has "been out of the first-team picture for some time and the club are set to release him".

The Finland international has had a number of loan spells away from the club with the likes of Dagenham & Redbridge, Los Angeles FC, Kilmarnock, LA Galaxy, Botafogo and most recently RWDM and his imminent exit means Ainsworth is in need of reinforcements to provide cover for Paal.

Larkeche will depart Craven Cottage this summer at the end of his contract after Fulham opted against offering him an extension.

Who is Ziyad Larkeche?

Larkeche joined Fulham from French giants Paris Saint-Germain in July 2020 and the Cottagers are said to have "fought off competition from a number of European clubs to sign him".

However, Larkeche's first-team opportunities in West London were limited and he spent last season on loan with League One side Barnsley.

The 20-year-old scored one goal in 23 appearances in all competitions for the Tykes, but most of his minutes came as a substitute as he struggled to displace Nicky Cadden in the left-wing back role.

Despite his lack of game time, Larkeche hinted he would be open to returning to Oakwell this summer.

"I knew last season (about Barnsley in 2021-22) as in January, normally I would have come. It was at the end of the window and Khaled (El-Ahmed), the CEO, contacted my agent, but finally it did not work out," Larkeche told the Yorkshire Post earlier this month.

"So I came in the summer and knew a little bit about Barnsley. It was a club that I had in mind after that (winter).

"After one year and now it is the summer, I am a free agent, so we are going to have a discussion with the board and my agent, so we will see.

"It is possible, but it depends and all the discussions will be in the summer."

It remains to be seen whether the Reds will make a move for Larkeche after manager Michael Duff left for Swansea City, but he is seemingly attracting Championship attention.

Would Ziyad Larkeche be a good signing for Queens Park Rangers?

Larkeche would be intriguing addition for the R's.

It is difficult to judge his ability given his lack of game time at Fulham and Barnsley, but he the fact that he was on the books of PSG and has featured for France at U20 level suggests he is a player with a lot of potential.

Larkeche is unlikely to be a starter at Loftus Road ahead of Paal, but he would be a capable back-up and at 20, he still has plenty of room for development.

However, Larkeche may want to play regular football at this stage of his career which could be a stumbling block for the Hoops.