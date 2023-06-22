Queens Park Rangers struggled for a large chunk of last season, but some big wins in the final weeks of the 2022-23 campaign saw them secure their Championship status for 2023-24.

It looks as though Gareth Ainsworth has his work cut out though with several of his squad coming into the last year of their contracts, meaning it could be all change at Loftus Road this summer.

Rob Dickie has already been cashed in on as he heads to Bristol City, whilst the futures of Lyndon Dykes and Chris Willock are well and truly up in the air.

At some point though, the R's will need to start their recruitment drive and they have been linked with a move for a player who is wholly familiar to playing for the West London club.

Per West London Sport, Ainsworth is keen to re-sign forward Paul Smyth, who he managed at Wycombe Wanderers when he joined on loan for the 2019-20 season from the Hoops.

QPR signed Smyth as a 19-year-old from Linfield in his native Northern Ireland, but he only ended up making 23 appearances in his four-year stint at the club, scoring two Championship goals in 2017-18 with the rest of his time spent out on loan at the aforementioned Chairboys, Accrington Stanley twice and Charlton Athletic.

What has Paul Smyth done since leaving QPR?

Smyth's contract at the R's expired in the summer of 2021 and Leyton Orient immediately snapped him up to play in League Two.

The 25-year-old had an unspectacular debut season with the O's, scoring just four times in 26 appearances but he did miss lots of matches through injury.

Under Richie Wellens in 2022-23 however he has flourished as they romped to the League One title, and Smyth played a big part of that by scoring 10 times and notching four assists in 42 appearances, with the majority of his appearances coming on the left or right wing.

What is Paul Smyth's situation with Leyton Orient?

Despite his good form for Orient this past season, Smyth's contract is coming to an end on June 30 - it was a given that they'd offer him a new deal but as of yet he has not signed it.

Perhaps expecting interest from other clubs, Smyth is seemingly waiting it out for other offers, and QPR's interest in re-signing him could complicate matters.

They can sign Smyth for absolutely nothing to bolster their attacking options and Ainsworth is extremely keen to re-unite with the three-cap Northern Ireland international.