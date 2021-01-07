QPR plotting transfer deal for experienced Premier League striker

Queens Park Rangers could be set to save Glenn Murray from his loan spell at Watford, according to The Athletic.

The 37-year-old joined the Hornets in the summer from Brighton & Hove Albion on a season-long arrangement, but Murray failed to gain regular minutes under Vladimir Ivic.

Murray has played just five times for Watford this season in the league and hasn’t been in the squad since November 21, which could be an indication that he’s not wanted at Vicarage Road.

But Mark Warburton could be about to offer him a lifeline – as long as Brighton’s terms are met.

According to Albion reporter Andy Naylor of The Athletic, the club are willing to let Murray join the R’s providing that they pay the same contribution to Murray’s wages that Watford currently are.

And as for Watford, they are reportedly only willing to sanction Murray’s release back to his contracted club if he moves to a side that aren’t challenging for promotion – and considering QPR are currently sitting in 20th place that looks rather unlikely.

Murray netted 13 Premier League goals in the 2018/19 season and could prove he still has the goalscoring appetite if given a chance, and QPR are desperately in need of some fire-power with current attackers Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne failing to impress in-front of goal.

But as with any move for a Premier League player, it will all come down to the finances on offer from the Hoops, but you’d assume that Murray will be pushing for both clubs to come to an arrangement as he looks to save his season.

The Verdict

This would be a great move for all parties should it come off.

Watford will get rid of a loan player that they have no intention of playing, QPR would add a natural goalscorer and Murray will get valuable minutes that he still clearly wants in the latter stage of his career.

All Championship clubs are looking for that 20-goal a season striker, and whilst at 37 years of age Murray isn’t one that a club would be looking to tie down long-term, he’s a quality short-term fix and could even bring out the best in both Dykes and Bonne.