QPR plotting summer transfer swoop for Rangers midfielder

Rangers midfielder Jason Holt has emerged as a potential transfer target for Championship side QPR according to The Scottish Sun.

Holt will leave the Scottish giants upon the expiration of his current deal at Ibrox, which is due to run out at the end of June.

But the report claims that Holt faces a dilemma of signing for another Scottish side, or taking a ‘gamble’ and holding out for a move to an English team.

Holt has been with the club since 2015, when he signed for them after impressing in a trial. But he has struggled for consistent game time in recent years, which makes it unsurprising that he’s heading for the exit door at Ibrox in the summer.

The midfielder has spent this year’s campaign on loan with St Johnstone, and made 17 appearances for them in the top-flight.

But a move to QPR could be a tempting proposition for Holt, with Mark Warburton’s side in contention to challenge for a top-six finish in the Championship this term.

The Hoops are currently sat 13th in the second tier standings, but are just six points adrift of the play-off places with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Holt has recently revealed the dilemma he is facing about potentially holding out for a move to England in the future.

“You need to get your timing spot on. If you wait a little bit too long, the options you might have in Scotland, those clubs might go for other targets.

“There’s a difference between Scotland looking to start their season and England being a few weeks behind, the English clubs might not be looking to sign players until August.”

The Verdict:

He’ll be keen to prove a point, that’s for sure.

Holt’s career has somewhat stalled in recent years due to him being frozen out at Rangers, and it’ll be interesting to see if he holds out for a move to an English club in the summer.

I think he’d be a good addition to the QPR team next season as well, as he’d add much-needed depth to their midfield, especially with Luke Amos set to return to Spurs from his loan spell with the Hoops.

It would be a deal that makes sense for both parties involved.