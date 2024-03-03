Queens Park Rangers are considering a summer transfer move for Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

Stanley Nwabali’s career so far

The 27-year-old may not be someone who fans of the R’s know much about, as he has yet to play in Europe.

He initially came to prominence in his home country with Go Round FC, with spells at fellow Nigerian clubs Eyimba, Lobi Stars and Katsina United. Then, in 2022, he moved to current club Chippa United, who are playing in the South African top-flight.

Nwabali’s form in the past few years has also earned him international recognition, as he made his debut for Nigeria in 2021, and he won the latest of his nine caps in the recent African Cup of Nations.

The stopper was key for the Super Eagles as they reached the final, but they ultimately came up short by losing to hosts Ivory Coast in a dramatic final.

Stanley Nwabali transfer latest

Those performances on the big stage for his country have unsurprisingly caught the attention of clubs across the world, and journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that QPR and Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq, who are managed by Steven Gerrard, are among the admirers of Nwabali.

“Nigeria GK Stanley Nwabali, on the list of different clubs as Al Ettifaq in Saudi and Queens Park Rangers in UK have enquired about him. His South African club Chippa United will consider his future move in the next months.”

Related QPR: Asmir Begovic exit feels likely under Marti Cifuentes With the change in QPR's style of play and him not getting any younger, Begovic is likely to be on his way out of Loftus Road this summer.

QPR’s summer transfer plans

It promises to be a huge summer for QPR, although it’s difficult for the club to start planning ahead to the next window just yet because they don’t know what division they will be in.

However, there is reason for hope and optimism about what the future can hold under Marti Cifuentes, as he has done a remarkable job since his arrival, with the impressive win at Leicester City on Saturday undoubtedly one of the high points.

Of course, there’s still work to do, but if he can be given support in the summer, it will be interesting to see where QPR can go.

No matter what division they’re in though, bringing in a new keeper is going to be a priority, as Asmir Begovic’s deal is set to expire in the summer.

The former Chelsea stopper has shown his class for the R’s in recent weeks, but he has had an inconsistent campaign, and at 36, the Londoners may be looking for a more long-term option.

So, you can see why Nwabali would be a target, although it may be difficult to compete with Al Ettifaq financially if they do make a formal offer to the keeper.

Ultimately, this is one to monitor, but the fact QPR have an interest in Nwabali shows they are already making some plans towards next season, which will encourage the fans.

Championship Table (As it stands March 3rd) Team P GD Pts 18 Millwall 35 -13 39 19 QPR 35 -12 38 20 Birmingham City 34 -14 38 21 Huddersfield Town 35 -15 38 22 Stoke City 35 -15 38 23 Sheffield Wednesday 35 -24 35 24 Rotherham United 35 -37 19

Now though, the only focus is on staying in the second tier, and if they manage that, they could be an attractive option to potential new recruits in the summer as they try to kick-on under the guidance of Cifuentes.