QPR plotting move to seal agreement for forward

Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton wants to sign at least one new forward before the new EFL season kicks off, as per West London Sport.

The R’s have already signed up one striker this summer as they secured a deal for exciting striker Lyndon Dykes from Livingstone, but it appears Warburton wants more with the new season just round the corner.

The future of Bright Osayi-Samuel still remains up in the air for QPR, with it looking inevitable a month ago that he would be departing the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium for Club Brugge, however the deal collapsed and never materialised.

QPR are eager to secure the attacker to a new deal but are also open to selling him should the player fail to agree a new contract in west London.

Warburton’s side are still relatively light in the striker department with Aramide Oteh the only other natural centre-forward able to challenge Dykes for a starting berth in the team.

The verdict

It’s quite obvious to see why Warburton wants to bring in more attackers to his side, with them urgently needing more depth up-top.

If Dykes got injured they cannot just rely on Oteh to deliver on a consistent basis, so signing a new forward should be top of the priority list for the R’s as the new season looms.

It would also make sense to sign a replacement for Eberechi Eze, with more players needed to challenge Ilias Chair in them attacking midfield areas.