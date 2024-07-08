Highlights QPR plans second bid for Sporting Gijon's Jonathan Varane.

Gijon rejected a €2m bid, valuing Varane higher.

Varane's contract runs till 2026/27, making him secure in Spain.

QPR are planning to make a second bid to sign Sporting Gijon midfielder Jonathan Varane this summer.

That's according to a report from Spanish outlet EL Comercio, who say that the Championship club have already had a bid rejected for the 22-year-old.

Varane joined Gijon back in the summer of 2022, and spent most of hs debut campaign playing for the club's B-team.

The 2023/24 campaign though, saw him promoted to the senior squad, and he has since gone on to make 43 first-team appearances in all competitions.

Now it seems as though that progress is already starting to attract some significant interest in the midfielder from QPR.

QPR set for second Jonathan Varane bid

As per this latest update, the Championship club have already seen a bid of €2million for the signing of Varane rejected by Gijon this summer.

However, it is thought that they will not be giving up their pursuit just yet, due to the fact that manager Marti Cifuentes is a fan of the player.

It is therefore suggested that QPR are planning to make a second bid in an attempt to complete the signing of Varane this summer.

Even so, the Loftus Road club may have something of a challenge on their hands if they are to do that.

Gijon are said to have a much higher valuation of Varane than €2million. They also view him as a key part of their plans for the coming campaign, and so do not want to lose the Frenchman.

As things stand, there are still three years remaining on the midfielder's contract with his current club, meaning his future in Spain is secure until the end of the 2026/27 season.

That ensures Gijon are in a strong position to respond to any offers that come in for the 22-year-old in the current transfer window.

As QPR look to build on their 18th place finish in the Championship from last season, they have already made three first-team signings this summer.

Goalkeeper Paul Nardi and right-back Hervetton Santos have joined on a free transfer from Belgian side Gent and Portuguese outfit Estrela da Amadora respectively.

Meanwhile, centre-back Liam Morrison has signed for an undisclosed fee from German giants Bayern Munich.

For their part, Gijon finished last season fifth in the Spanish second-tier, but missed out on promotion to La Liga after defeat to Espanyol in the play-offs.

Midfielder is an interesting target for Marti Cifuentes

The signing of Varane looks as though it could be a tough one for QPR to make this summer.

It certainly seems as though Gijon value the midfielder highly, and his contract situation means they are under no pressure to sell.

As a result, it seem as though the Championship club would likely have to pay a rather significant fee to get a deal done in the current window.

Given he is untested in England, and was not a regular starter when he did play for Gijon last season, that could be a risky move for QPR to make.

Indeed, it may also limit the funds they have available to invest in other areas of the squad, which may make things difficult further down the line this summer.

With that in mind, it will be intriguing to see just how far QPR are willing to go in their pursuit of Varane, when considering Cifuentes is supposedly keen on him as well.