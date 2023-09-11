Highlights QPR is aiming to secure Sinclair Armstrong on a new long-term contract due to his impressive performances and international recognition.

Armstrong has made a significant impact since joining the first team, with a goal and an assist in the last four league games.

While other clubs may show interest in acquiring him, Armstrong's best move is to stay at QPR, where he has been given a big opportunity to develop and the style of play suits his approach.

Queens Park Rangers are looking to secure Sinclair Armstrong on a long-term contract after his impressive start to the season.

Who is Sinclair Armstrong?

After a successful trial with the R’s, the striker was brought to the club in 2020 from Shamrock Rovers, originally joining up with the development squad.

Armstrong’s performances with the U23s saw him breakthrough into the first-team last season, where he would make 22 appearances in the Championship, although the majority were from the bench.

However, Armstrong has been given a more prominent role in the current campaign under Gareth Ainsworth, with the 20-year-old starting the last four league games.

And, he has repaid that faith with some promising displays, which has included scoring one goal and one assist in that period.

QPR to offer Sinclair Armstrong a new contract

Such performances have also seen Armstrong rewarded with international recognition, with the youngster handed his first Ireland cap over the current break, as he came on as a late substitute in their defeat to the Netherlands.

So, his stock is rising, and journalist Darren Witcoop has revealed that the R’s are hoping to agree fresh terms with Armstrong over a new contract.

“QPR are keen to reward highly-rated striker Sinclair Armstrong with a new long-term deal.”

When does Sinclair Armstrong’s contract expire?

The youngster is contracted to QPR until the summer of 2024, but, crucially, the Londoners have an option to extend that by 12 months, which means he is effectively tied down until 2025.

As a result, there won’t be huge panic at the moment, but it’s something that QPR will want to sort out over the coming months, as letting him enter the final year could mean it becomes an issue down the line.

Should Sinclair Armstrong stay at QPR?

You can imagine that other clubs will be taking notice of Armstrong, because he is an exciting youngster who has superb physicality, and he is adding quality to his game in the final third.

So, the prospect of picking him up at a knockdown price would obviously appeal, but the best thing for Armstrong is to stay with QPR.

Ainsworth has given him a big opportunity this season, and the style of play suits his approach, so it seems a very good fit at the moment.

If he continues to develop in the way that some think is possible, then the chance to get a bigger move in the future will surely come. However, for now, he is at a good club in the Championship and getting minutes, so Armstrong will be loving life.

What next for QPR?

It has been a mixed start to the season for the R’s, and it seems as though it could be a long campaign for the side.

But, they proved against Middlesbrough that there is a lot of character and quality in the group, and it’s now about building on that when they return after the break.

QPR take on Sunderland on Saturday, looking for their first home win of the season in the Championship.