Highlights QPR are interested in bringing Tim Iroegbunam back on loan from Aston Villa, but face difficulties due to competition from other clubs.

Iroegbunam impressed during his previous loan spell at QPR and would be a valuable addition to their midfield.

QPR's summer transfer plans have been challenging, but adding Iroegbunam would be a significant boost for the squad.

Queens Park Rangers are interested in bringing back Tim Iroegbunam back to the club on loan from Aston Villa, although doing a deal could be difficult.

QPR keen on Tim Iroegbunam

The R’s fans know all about the midfielder, as he spent the previous campaign on loan with the club, and he was one of the standout players in what was a tough season as they battled to stay in the Championship.

Now back at Villa, Iroegbunam will be looking to impress Unai Emery, but the reality is that he’s way down the pecking order at the Europa Conference League side, who have brought in Youri Tielemans to strengthen their options in the middle of the park this summer.

Therefore, another temporary switch could be on the cards and West London Sport has revealed that Gareth Ainsworth is looking to sign the 20-year-old, even if there is an acceptance it’s a long shot given the level of interest in the England youth international.

“QPR have asked Aston Villa about the possibility of taking Tim Iroegbunam on loan again. However, at this stage a return for Iroegbunam, who turned 20 in June, seems unlikely.

“Villa are considering keeping him in their squad and several other clubs are interested in snapping the midfielder up if he is made available. Boss Gareth Ainsworth is keen to bolster Rangers’ midfield before the transfer window closes.”

Will QPR sign Tim Iroegbunam?

As outlined above, this is going to be a difficult deal for the club to do, even if Villa do allow the youngster to go out on loan.

It’s no surprise that there’s plenty of rival interest in the player, and clubs higher up in the Championship would surely be keen to add Iroegbunam to their squad.

He proved last season that he can flourish at this level. He brings an energy and drive to the midfield, but he importantly has quality on the ball as well, and, as Ainsworth side many times, he has the potential to get even better.

The one positive is that he does have a relationship with the club already, and whilst it was a tough season overall, the player loved his time at QPR, so that will obviously help the Londoners if they do try and get him back on loan.

QPR summer transfer plans

It’s been a tough summer for QPR so far, and the fans will want to see a lot more business done ahead of the deadline as the squad does look weak in certain areas. We know they aren’t in a position to be spending big in the window, so patience was going to be required, and it’s clear that the recruitment team are working a lot behind the scenes.

If they manage to bring in Iroegbunam it would be a real coup for the club, but they will have plenty of players they’re targeting, and it will be interesting to see what the XI looks like for the opener against Watford at Vicarage Road on August 5.