QPR plotting ambitious double transfer swoop for Aston Villa players

Queens Park Rangers are among the clubs looking to sign Cameron Archer on loan, whilst they are also interested in his Aston Villa teammate Tim Iroegbunam.

A mixed start to the Championship season has highlighted the need for reinforcements for the R’s ahead of the transfer deadline, with a new striker and a midfielder on the radar for Michael Beale.

And, West London Sport have revealed that Beale is keen on bringing in defensive midfielder Iroegbunam, who was part of the England U19 squad that won the Euro’s this summer.

As well as that, they are among a host of clubs in the second tier who want to bring Archer in, with the England U21 international having shone at this level with Preston in the previous campaign.

Beale will hope his relationship with Villa boss Steven Gerrard may give the Londoners the edge in the race to land the pair, as he has been his assistant at Villa Park and Rangers over the years.

QPR are back in action against Watford tomorrow afternoon.

The verdict

Whichever club does manage to bring in Archer in the coming days will be making an excellent signing, so it’s exciting for QPR fans that they are in the mix to land the striker.

Whilst Iroegbunam is unproven in the Championship, he would be another promising addition and has the potential to star for the R’s as well.

So, you can be sure Beale is leaning on Gerrard to try and get these moves done as they would both be real coups for QPR.

