Highlights QPR aim to avoid relegation in the upcoming season under Marti Cifuentes' first full campaign.

Key players like Ilias Chair, Kenneth Paal, and Jimmy Dunne face contract uncertainties.

Experienced signings like Steve Cook and Jack Colback have made an impact, but future remains uncertain.

Queens Park Rangers will be hoping to steer well clear of relegation danger in the upcoming season.

In what is Marti Cifuentes' first full campaign in charge of the West London outfit, there is genuine optimism that the R's can build on the strong form shown in the latter stages of last term and push up the Championship table.

Despite those aims, the services of Asmir Begovic and Chris Willock among others have been lost following the expiration of their deals in W12.

There are currently nine players on the books who will be following suit in June 2025 if circumstances don't change, with FLW taking a look at those falling into said category.

Ilias Chair

Ilias Chair is entering the final year of his current deal with Rangers, which was initially signed in January 2021.

The Moroccan playmaker has been a creative lynchpin for the Hoops ever since breaking into the side back in 2017, proven by his record of 34 goals and assists in 217 Championship appearances.

Ilias Chair's Career So Far Apps Goals Assists Lierse SK 2 - - QPR 236 35 39 Stevenage (Loan) 16 6 6 Total 254 41 45 All stats as per Transfermarkt (Correct as of 25/07/24)

Last season, Chair accumulated seven goals and eight assists in 44 games amid January interest from Trabzonspor, as QPR dismissed a €5m bid from the Süper Lig side.

At 26, the playmaker will feel his statistics and profile should have earned him a move elsewhere by now, but Rangers do still hold the option of extending his contract until 2026, which could affect a potential valuation.

Kenneth Paal

Kenneth Paal is currently stuck in an interesting position as his contract runs into the last of its three years, after joining on a free transfer in the summer of 2022.

The 27-year-old has made 84 appearances for the R's in that time period, with his best form coming last term with a tally of four goals and one assist.

Such statistics have caught the eye of Watford, who look to fill their own left-back void this summer, with recent reports hinting that the Hornets are weighing up a potential move, whilst his current employers look to tie him down to fresh terms.

Nothing has been confirmed as of yet, but this saga could be an interesting one to keep your eyes on as the window unfolds.

Jimmy Dunne

Jimmy Dunne turned into a revelation under Cifuentes as Rangers' form drastically improved, with the former Burnley man taking to a new right-back role like a duck to water.

The Irishman was initially out of contract this summer before the club took the wise decision to extend his stay for another season after making such a vital contribution to the side's relegation escape.

This was proven by metrics such as 4.1 clearances, 4.2 ball recoveries per game, and being dribbled past just 0.2 times on average across just 29 appearances as the defender took a no-nonsense approach to proceedings.

If Dunne can build on such form in an even greater number of games this upcoming season, talk will surely revolve around yet another potential fresh deal.

Michael Frey

The addition of the experienced Michael Frey looked to be a shrewd piece of business from Cifuentes in January after such a prolific record in Belgium with Royal Antwerp and Waasland-Beveren.

However, the 30-year-old is yet to fully showcase such talents to R's supporters amid a backdrop of injury problems which has seen him make just nine appearances and score one goal, with multiple sources stating the striker is in the final year of an 18-month contract.

Many will hope that this season is where Frey can shine in front of goal as Rangers' struggles for goals in centre-forward areas last term was well-documented, although he now faces strong competition from new recruit Zan Celar.

Steve Cook

Not many could have foreseen the impact Steve Cook would have had after signing a two-year deal last summer.

Featuring in 36 second-tier games, the experienced centre-back rarely dropped below a 7/10 since Cifuentes' arrival in late 2023, as he and Jake Clarke-Salter played an instrumental role in the changing of Rangers' defensive fortunes.

Furthermore, the 33-year-old continued to prove his aerial threat at the opposite end of the pitch, notching two goals in the season, as well as an unsuccessful, but memorable bicycle-kick attempt against West Brom in March.

In the short-term, Cook remains a dependable option in the ranks, but given his age, it wouldn't be beyond the realms of possibility to think this could be his final season in West London, despite becoming a fans' favourite.

Morgan Fox

Morgan Fox also joined last summer on a two-year contract following his departure from Stoke City.

However, unlike his defensive counterpart Cook, the 30-year-old left-back endured an indifferent campaign, which included a 16-game absence after sustaining a knee injury in September.

The Chelmsford-born man also started just 13 of his 20 appearances, often utilised as a backup to the aforementioned Paal on the left side of defence.

Should the Dutchman move to Vicarage Road, Fox has proven himself to be a more than adequate replacement with over 250 Championship appearances in his career so far.

Lucas Andersen

Shortly after his move from Aalborg BK in the winter, it was revealed that Lucas Andersen had signed an 18-month deal to reunite with his former AaB boss.

So far, the 29-year-old's form since moving to Loftus Road has been impressive as a creative playmaker, registering four assists alongside his one goal in the Hoops to date, which came in a memorable 4-0 success over Leeds United.

If such form could be built upon, then who knows what the future will hold for the Dane once on the books of Ajax, as his experience and flair could prove pivotal in Rangers hoping to continue their momentum in the coming months.

Jack Colback

Jack Colback's initial contract with the Hoops is set to expire next summer, although there is an option for the club to extend it until 2026.

The former Sunderland man offered a wealth of experience to Rangers' midfield in his first season in the side, and despite featuring just 29 times, this was proven by a tally of four goals and one assist, as well as continuing to go under the radar in the midfield battle.

Despite the option of a further year on his deal, it remains to be seen whether it will be exercised as Colback will have turned 35 by the time a decision is likely to be made on his immediate future.

Rayan Kolli

Rounding off this list is 19-year-old Algerian youth international, Rayan Kolli.

Kolli signed his first professional contract with QPR in January 2023 after impressing in his rise through the youth ranks.

The winger made 11 substitute appearances last season, the main bulk of which came under Gareth Ainsworth amid the club's initially dismal start to the campaign, only featuring twice under Cifuentes' management.