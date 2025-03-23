For many clubs at this stage of the season, attention can already begin to turn to the summer transfer window and preparation for the next campaign, at QPR, that will certainly be the case.

The Hoops would have harboured aspirations of sneaking into the play-off positions not too long ago, but a recent five-game winless run has seemingly put a stop to that.

At the same time, despite the recent revivals of Derby County and Luton Town, Marti Cifuentes’ men are still sat seven points clear of the drop zone, meaning that, with just eight games left to play, their status in the second tier is all-but secured for next term.

With that in mind, Cifuentes and the club’s hierarchy will surely already have one eye on how they can propel the team into the top half of the table next season, and potentially even towards the play-offs.

Here, Football League World takes a look at two players who will surely be targeting an exit from Loftus Road when the summer transfer window opens.

Nicolas Madsen

The Dane arrived in West London with big expectations last summer, having notched 13 league goals from midfield in Belgian club Westerlo’s mid-table effort last time out.

The Hoops parted with an initial fee of £2million for Madsen’s services, but his move to Loftus Road simply hasn’t worked out.

Madsen has featured so little for QPR, that the club’s attention may already turn towards recouping as much money as possible for the 25-year-old in the summer.

While he was a regular in the early stages of the season, Madsen has hardly played since he was substituted at half-time in the 3-0 loss at Swansea on Boxing Day..

Since then, he has been limited to just minimal appearances from the bench and has fallen firmly out of favour with Cifuentes.

Nicolas Madsen career before QPR (as per Fotmob) Club Apps Goals Westerlo 76 17 Midtjylland 38 - Heerenveen (Loan) 28 -

Considering that, it surely makes sense for all parties if the Dane moves on in the summer. At 25, Madsen still has plenty of time to resurrect his career, but if this season is anything to go by, that looks unlikely to happen at QPR.

From the R’s point of view, a loan exit may be slightly easier to secure than a permanent one at this moment in time, given that Madsen is understood to be on a lengthy contract.

However, even that may hurt them financially as, according to Capology estimates, Madsen is currently commanding a wage of £12,500-per-week, which could result in QPR having to contribute to his wages if a club wishes to take him on loan.

Hevertton Santos

Another man who is highly likely to want to leave QPR this summer is Hevertton Santos.

The right-back is currently on loan at Portuguese outfit Vitoria Guimaraes on a deal lasting until the end of the season. However, according to the Portuguese news outlet Record, Vitoria are understood to have an option to buy Santos for €2m as part of the deal.

With that in mind, QPR’s eyes must surely have lit up at the possibility of making a profit on a man who has played such little football for them.

Santos moved to Loftus Road in the summer, after his contract with Estrela de Amadora expired. However, since then he has played just 317 minutes of Championship football, meaning his exit in January came as no surprise.

The Brazilian may end up returning to London in the summer, if Vitoria don’t take up their reported option to buy him, but even if that were to happen, QPR would surely still look to move him on elsewhere.

Like Madsen, Santos has plenty of football ahead of him at 24, but the signs suggest that football is extremely unlikely to come at QPR.