QPR will have work to do to strengthen their squad over the course of the summer transfer window.

Having pulled off a great escape to avoid relegation from the Championship at the end of last season, the R's have shown they have the potential to climb the table if they get things right in the market.

As a result, there will be plenty of interest for those connected to the club, in just who they can bring to Loftus Road before the window shuts on the 30th August.

However, the club will also have to deal with potential outgoings, including among individuals who may benefit from a temporary move away, in the interests of furthering their careers with QPR in the future.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the three players currently with the Hoops, who may want to pursue a loan move away from the club over the course of the summer.

Charlie Kelman

Joining from Southend United in the summer of 2020, Charlie Kelman has never fully established himself at senior level for QPR.

He has also had numerous spells out on loan elsewhere, and prior to the most recent one of those with Wigan Athletic in the second half of the 2023/24 campaign, he did extend his contract at Loftus Road.

However, the striker was not a consistent goalscorer for the Latics in League One, meaning while QPR may need a goalscorer themselves, it would be a big ask for Kelman to fill that role.

As a result, another loan move that perhaps gives him another chance to find his scoring touch, could perhaps be a sensible move for all concerned, allowing the 22-year-old to find form that may boost his long-term prospects, at QPR or elsewhere, for the following campaign.

Charlie Kelman club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Southend United 35 8 0 QPR 26 0 0 Gillingham 26 2 1 Leyton Orient 47 7 3 Wigan Athletic 14 3 1 As of 20th June 2024

Taylor Richards

Taylor Richards began his QPR career on loan from Brighton in the 2022/23 season, before making his move to Loftus Road permanent the following summer.

However, his time with the club blighted with injury, and he has made just 21 appearances in all competitions during his two seasons with the club, starting just once in the Championship.

As a result, it is likely that he is now some way of the pace that the club will want him to be at, if he is to make a real impact for them going forward, given how little football he has played recently.

With that in mind, a loan move away that allows him to rediscover some match fitness and sharpness with regular football, could be best, and would ensure he can give QPR the chance to finally benefit from his potential when he returns further down the line.

Rayan Kolli

After coming through the youth ranks at the club, Rayan Kolli finally got his chance at senior level with the Rs last season.

The right-winger made 11 appearances in all competitions for QPR during the 2023/24 campaign, although all of those were as a substitute in the first-half of the season.

As a result, having dropped down the pecking order during recent months as the club hit form, it may be hard for him to force his way back into the team at the start of the campaign at least.

That may mean that it could suit Kolli to push for a loan move away from QPR this summer, to allow him to get even more first-team experience, that can push the 19-year-old's career further forward.