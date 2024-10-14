Key Takeaways QPR's future hinges on the retention of valuable players like Ilias Chair.

Several key players such as Paal and Dunne could leave as their contracts expire.

Renewals will depend on QPR's season outcome, with players weighing their options.

Queens Park Rangers have endured a rocky opening few months of the new season. They currently sit in the bottom three of the Championship. An even bigger worry for Marti Cifuentes will be around the corner, as nine of his players could depart Loftus Road in the summer of 2025.

After the Spaniard came to the club in October 2023, replacing Gareth Ainsworth, he managed to succeed in keeping the former Premier League side up.

Despite this, the R's are again struggling at the campaign's start. This could tempt some of the out-of-contract stars to leave the club if this downward spiral continues.

As mentioned, nine players are reportedly free to leave the R's this summer, as per Transfermarkt data. Whilst some won't worry fans, others could be a real kick in the teeth for the club to lose. Here are the nine that could depart for free.

Ilias Chair

QPR's most valuable player, Ilias Chair, could be on his way out this summer. Thankfully for Cifuentes, the club will have the final say on whether Chair is retained, as they possess an option to extend the 26-year-old's contract for an extra year.

The Moroccan has been hot property for some time now. Clubs will almost certainly be interested in taking the attacking midfielder on, especially if QPR do get relegated.

The option of an extra year is a big relief for the club, as they can guarantee a fee for their most valuable asset, rather than allowing him to leave for free. Of course, it all depends on the outcome of the season for Chair and QPR themselves.

Kenneth Paal

The Suriname international defender has featured in all of the R's Championship matches so far. Since his arrival from PEC Zwolle in 2022, he's been ever-present for the Superhoops.

At the peak of his career, there is no doubt clubs will be sniffing around Paal with his contract up. An experienced left-back with plenty of appearances in England and the Netherlands on a free could be a real coup for QPR's Championship rivals.

Jimmy Dunne

Similarly to Paal, Jimmy Dunne has been a crucial part of helping the Loftus Road outfit remain in the Championship over the last four years.

Making well over a century of appearances for the club, the defender has been knocking on the door of the Ireland squad for a while now. With no caps for the senior side yet, the 26-year-old may want to head elsewhere to further his career.

Michael Frey

Swiss striker Michael Frey is currently the top scorer for Cifuentes' side. With three goals in his first nine league matches, fans will be hoping that Frey's goals will continue to come.

Similarly to Chair, the 30-year-old reportedly has an option to extend his contract for an extra year. A proven goalscorer in Belgium, QPR will be hoping to keep hold of their January arrival.

Steve Cook

Signed by Ainsworth last summer, Steve Cook continues to be a valuable asset in the Championship, even at the latter stages of his career.

Of course, age will be a factor in whether QPR opts to retain the 34-year-old. If Cifuentes believes Cook can still offer quality to his squad, there will be no reason that the defender will depart in the summer.

Morgan Fox

Another signing from the previous manager, Morgan Fox, finds himself out of the picture for the R's this season. The Welshman has only featured once in the Championship so far this season.

Whilst he could be an asset in League One, it would be hard to see him being offered a new deal at Loftus Road, if QPR do retain their second-tier status.

Lucas Andersen

Since joining in February, Lucas Andersen has been a solid option for Cifuentes. His contributions towards the conclusion of last season helped keep the R's in the division.

Andersen is a vastly experienced player across Europe. After picking up a small injury which ruled him out of a trip to Plymouth Argyle, he will be raring to kick on now he's returned to action.

Jack Colback

An unlikely hero at times for QPR last season, Jack Colback has found his minutes limited since the departure of Ainsworth, the man who signed him.

Having featured just a handful of times so far, the former Newcastle United man will probably be in line to depart Loftus Road this summer, unless he experiences a sudden rise in match minutes.

Rayan Kolli

The last player who could depart the R's this summer is Algerian winger Rayan Kolli. The 19-year-old has impressed his manager by breaking into the first team since his appointment.

Young prospect Kolli would be a smart pickup for any team if he were to wave goodbye to QPR. The Algerian youth international has some Championship experience to belt, and that looks likely to increase throughout the season.