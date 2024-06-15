Highlights QPR's struggle with limited funds has forced them to find gems in unlikely places for the last few seasons.

If there is any club in the Championship that really know the pain of not being able to spend money, it is Queens Park Rangers.

They've had some of the richest owners in the EFL and yet previous spending sprees from many years ago have hampered them almost ever since.

Every transfer window consists of them having to dig out gems from the most unlikely of pits. These restrictions that they have been under have brought them very close to relegation to the third tier, especially so in the last few seasons, taking many years off their supporters' lives in the process.

Things certainly appear to be much more on the up now, as they have one of the most exciting young managers in the EFL, Marti Cifuentes.

The Spaniard has provided hope for the club, with a team that really wasn't up to it when you look at the parts individually; that's just Marti working his magic.

The 2023/24 squad was generally an older one, but, with the guidance of the boss, there are some young players coming through that could be really exciting for Hoops fans, and they could end up saving the club a lot of money.

Rayan Kolli

Flashy forward Rayan Kolli has already made his league debut for the club, racking up 10 total appearances in the Championship for the R's last term.

Rayan Kolli's 23/24 Championship stats Apps 10 Mins per game 17 Goals 0 Assists 1 Big chances created 1 Stats taken from Sofascore

Kolli's ability really came to the fore in games for the club's youth sides. His tricky nature on the wings made him difficult for defenders to stop, and his performances rightfully earned him more first team games.

Uncertainty is certainly present when it comes to some of the club's best current attacking players as Chris Willock could leave for free this summer. Having Kolli coming through and developing will provide a bit more of an easy feeling because he could turn into a more than adequate replacement for these types of players.

Alfie Tuck

Alfie Tuck, 18, recently signed his first professional deal with QPR. He said, in the announcement: "Now I definitely want to push for both first-team football and further international honours. I want to prove myself and make a first team appearance next season - that's my aim."

He's a classy midfielder who gives off composure and calmness. Tuck has already appeared on the bench under Cifuentes in the FA Cup when they faced AFC Bournemouth.

That's a strong indication of the boss' confidence in the Wales youth team international, who could save them paying a significant fee to bolster their midfield options if he can force his way into the manager's plans over the next few seasons.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner

At 23, Elijah Dixon-Bonner is certainly the oldest of the players on this list but the first-team potential is more readily apparent.

The midfielder played in 24 of QPR's league fixtures this past season, starting nine of them, and he has recently penned a new deal to extend his stay with the club.

With more and more game time under Cifuentes, R's fans should start to see more of why he was in Liverpool's academy for seven years before moving to London.

He could become an influential performer in the centre of the park next term, which would mean the West Londoners don't have to spend to improve at the position.