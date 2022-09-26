QPR player suffers setback

Lyndon Dykes is a doubt for Scotland’s midweek clash against Ukraine.

According to the Daily Record, the forward has picked up an illness, which may keep him out of action for his country’s crucial UEFA Nations League clash on Tuesday night.

The QPR player came off the bench in Scotland’s reverse fixture against Ukraine last week, scoring twice to help Steve Clarke’s side to a 3-0 win.

That performance earned him a starting place in the team at the weekend for Scotland’s comeback 2-1 win over Ireland — however Dykes did not score at Hampden Park.

Clarke is facing a raft of injuries going into the final round of games in this Nations League campaign with the team vying for promotion to League A.

If Scotland can avoid defeat then they will top a group also composed of Armenia.

It remains to be seen whether Dykes will be available for Michael Beale’s side when the players make their return from international duty for this weekend’s game against Bristol City.

With Dykes travelling to Poland for Tuesday night’s game, that should give the Championship club some confidence that the issue is not a long-term concern.

The Verdict

Dykes has one goal from eight league starts so far this season, scoring in the 3-2 win over Middlesbrough in August.

His two goals for Scotland were crucial in sealing an important three points and were just the confidence boost that he needed.

It would be a big blow for him to then miss game time for QPR following such a promising time with Scotland.

But he does have a few days yet to recover from his issue so could perhaps still make the squad to face the Robins this Saturday.