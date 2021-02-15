QPR player suffers frustrating blow as EFL boss confirms the bad news

Swindon Town boss John Sheridan has revealed that loanee Queens Park Rangers defender Conor Masterson could be out for the rest of the season after picking up a hamstring injury.

The Irish centre-back linked up with the Robins in January until the end of the current campaign, despite starting three times in the Championship for the R’s.

Masterson was seemingly not needed as cover by Mark Warburton and his development was set to be enhanced away from Loftus Road, with regular starts coming his way in Wiltshere.

But after five games – with only one of them being a victory – Masterson’s spell at Swindon could be over before it even really began.

The 22-year-old was withdrawn in the first half of the 1-0 loss to Shrewsbury last week and Sheridan has now confirmed an unfortunate diagnosis which could see the ex-Liverpool man sidelined until May.

Are you QPR mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this R’s quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 1. Which Premier League club beat the R's 4-3 in pre-season? Chelsea Tottenham Arsenal West Ham

“Conor has a long-term injury,” said Sheridan, per West London Sport.

“Our physio is liaising with QPR to see what is the best course of action for his recovery and treatment.

“We’ll do what’s best and what’s right for the lad, but he’s got quite a serious injury.

“I wouldn’t like to say whether we’ve seen the last of him, but it’s looking likely that he’ll miss about 10-12 weeks.”

The Verdict

It’s an unfortunate blow for Masterson, as a regular stream of games until the end of the season could’ve boosted his credentials for a starting spot at QPR next season.

But his season is likely to be over now, as it sounds like he’s suffered a hamstring tear as opposed to any kind of strain.

It could be a destabilising injury for Masterson as well as a hamstring tear could limit his speed when chasing attackers, but he will be hoping that isn’t the case and that he can come back next season with a new lease of life on the pitch.