Highlights Queens Park Rangers forward Sinclair Armstrong is in talks for a contract extension, reflecting his impressive performances and recognition by the Republic of Ireland U21 side.

QPR's limited options upfront have allowed Armstrong to break into the first team, but his playing time may be influenced by the future of manager Ainsworth.

Manchester City, Crystal Palace, and Celtic have all shown interest in Armstrong, but it remains to be seen if he is willing to make a move and which team he would choose.

Queens Park Rangers forward Sinclair Armstrong is now in advanced talks over a contract extension at Loftus Road, according to TEAMtalk.

The Irishman has shone this term and although he has only recorded one goal and two assists in 11 Championship appearances this term, that isn't representative of how much he has impressed.

Recognised for his performances by his national side, he has been involved with the Republic of Ireland U21 side and is continuing to build up his CV.

Armstrong has perhaps been blessed by the fact the R's don't have a huge number of striker options, something that has allowed him to make a first-team breakthrough and become an integral first-teamer.

How much game time he gets between now and the end of the season could depend on whether Ainsworth stays or not, but he's doing enough to continue being involved with the first team.

According to the Evening Standard, he has been offered a five-year deal and the length of that contract can't be underestimated, because it will provide him with even more financial security.

What is Sinclair Armstrong's current contract situation?

Armstrong's contract is due to expire next summer and that's one reason why the R's may be so keen to get him tied down to a deal.

However, Ainsworth's side do have the option to extend his contract by a further year and if they can't get him to sign an extension before next summer, they will almost certainly activate that option.

Losing him for free would be a massive blow, especially to a side that could richly benefit from the fee they could receive from his potential sale, so it would be difficult to see this further 12-month option not being triggered.

Which clubs are interested in Sinclair Armstrong?

Premier League champions Manchester City and fellow top-flight team Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in the 20-year-old.

At both teams, it would be difficult to see him becoming a regular first-teamer straight away - but the Eagles' surprise doesn't come as a major surprise considering they have bought plenty of players from the EFL before including Malcolm Ebiowei, Michael Olise and Luke Plange.

Scottish Premiership side Celtic have been keeping an eye on him too - but it remains to be seen whether the Irishman would be willing to link up with Brendan Rodgers in Glasgow.

What should Sinclair Armstrong demand in QPR contract negotiations?

Considering Armstrong is such a promising player, the R's will probably be willing to make some concessions in negotiations to try and tie him down to a long-term deal.

Although Ainsworth's side can keep him for nearly two more years, QPR will be worried about potentially losing him for free in 2025.

But at the moment, it would be difficult to see the player putting pen to paper with his side in danger of going down to League One, unless the deal is to his benefit.

Having a release clause could allow Armstrong to make an escape from his current team if they are relegated - and he should make that demand in his deal if he's to sign a five-year deal.

There would be plenty of discussions regarding how much that release clause should be - and Armstrong will need to ensure it isn't unreasonably high.

If QPR set an unreasonable price, he shouldn't be signing a new deal unless he's intending to stay at Loftus Road for the long term.

But amid interest from elsewhere, he may be keen to ensure he has an escape route.