Hull City could have a battle on their hands to retain the services of Jaden Philogene beyond this summer.

The Tigers have surprised many with their impressive football this season, football that has helped them get results, which has put them in contention for a play-off place.

So, with Hull impressing this season, focus has been put on manager Liam Rosenior and the club’s talented players, with Jaden Philogene being one of them.

The 22-year-old has been a consistent performer all through the campaign, and that has led to interest arising from the Premier League, in particular Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham eyeing Jaden Philogene transfer

Jaden Philogene rose through the ranks at Aston Villa, representing their different age groups in the academy.

The winger spent most of his time at Villa Park in the academy, making just six appearances for the Aston Villa first team. Some of his time at the club saw him sent out on loan, with spells at Stoke City and Cardiff City occurring.

But in the summer, a different route was taken, as he joined Hull on a permanent basis, signing a three-year deal in what was believed to be worth £5 million.

Philogene has taken to life with the Tigers very well and his form has now made him a potential target for Tottenham Hotspur.

According to TEAMtalk, Philogene could be a target for Spurs come the end of the season, as he attracts interest from England and abroad.

The report states that Spurs have been keeping an eye on Philogene, as he fits the profile the club is looking for, and they are ready to beat their rivals to his signature in the summer.

Hull City should make QPR’s Chris Willock a target should Jaden Philogene leave

So, with the possibility of Jaden Philogene leaving Hull City this summer, the Tigers are going to need to be looking at potential replacements, and the perfect candidate could be QPR’s Chris Willock.

Willock has been with the Rs since October 2020, meaning he is now in his fourth season at the club, and in every campaign, he has been crucial to the club’s attack.

So far, this season hasn’t been the best for the 26-year-old, as his numbers haven’t been quite the same and he’s been in and out of the side.

But in the 2021/22 season, Willock showed everyone what he could do in the Championship.

Chris Willock's 2021/22 Championship stats Total Matches played 35 Minutes per game 79 Goals 7 Assists 11 Shots per game 1.8 Touches 50.3 Big chances created 12 Key passes 1.4 Passing accuracy per game 27.0 (86%) Successful dribbles per game 2.2 (63%) Average rating 7.20 Stats per SofaScore.com

As shown by the table above, Willock was in sensational form for the Rs, as he scored seven goals and contributed a further 11 assists. The attacker was producing 1.8 shots per game, with 0.7 on target, and he created 12 big chances for his teammates while also collecting 1.4 key passes along the way, as per SofaScore.com.

To date, the 2021/22 season is Willock’s best in the Championship, and while in the last couple of campaigns he hasn’t quite hit those heights again, he is still someone very capable at this level, therefore a good addition for any Championship side.

The 26-year-old has shown his flexibility with QPR, playing anywhere across the front line, and has been able to be the leading man, something that Philogene is doing at Hull now.

One of the main reasons that makes Willock a good target for Hull should Philogene leave this month is that the QPR man will likely be a free agent this month as his contract expires in West London.

So, Hull could potentially receive a rather hefty fee from Spurs, and his replacement could cost the Tigers barely anything but would still be a very good replacement. Willock may be looking to try and join a Premier League side next season, and that is still very much a possibility at Hull, but even if promotion isn’t secured, Hull look like a side on the way up, and it could be a good destination for Willock as he looks to get away from the bottom end of the table.