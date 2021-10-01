QPR player set to spend longer away from the club after agreement was reached

Hamzad Kargbo has had his loan deal at Southend United extended for a further month as was announced on the club’s website this afternoon.

The 19-year-old has struggled for first team action thus far at Roots Hall, making just three substitute appearances in United’s opening seven matches in the National League.

Sam Dalby, Terrell Egbri and Rhys Murphy all appear to be above the Rangers youngster in the pecking order but there must be signs of a first start for the club with Mark Warburton’s men keeping Kargbo in Essex until the end of October.

The Shrimpers have lost their last three and are winless since the opening day, which suggests that some tactical alterations are likely to come soon and therefore giving Kargbo a greater chance of being involved.

The experience the 19-year-old gains not just on the pitch but on the training ground will be invaluable as he looks to carve out a career for himself in senior football. Arsenal academy graduate Rhys Murphy is the most experienced striker at the club and arrived this summer following his release from Yeovil Town.

The Shrimpers are a big fish in the National League and securing Murphy’s signature was marquee as they look for an immediate return to the Football League. The 30-year-old has scored 41 goals in 96 National League outings and should provide a role model for Kargbo to learn from in the next month.

The Verdict

There is a lot of pressure on Southend United to sort themselves out and bring League Two action back to Roots Hall at the first time of asking.

The scrutiny on his performance and the real life implications it has compared to youth football will be valuable experience for Kargbo, it is his first loan move away from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium and being thrown into a competitive environment should stand him in good stead moving forward.

The security of a month by month loan agreement is not ideal but also intensifies Kargbo need to impress or he will likely be back with the QPR U23s in November.