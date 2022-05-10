QPR player set for Scottish transfer

QPR goalkeeper David Marshall is edging closer to a move to Scottish Premiership club Hibernian, as per a report from West London Sport.

The 37-year-old, who arrived from Derby County in January, joined the R’s on a short-term contract that is set to expire next month.

The Scotland international recently represented his nation during Euro 2020 and will be eager to keep his place with his national side with a spot in this year’s World Cup still within reach.

Marshall has been part of an extremely misfortunate goalkeeping department at QPR this season, with Seny Dieng and Jordan Archer both suffering injuries, before the 37-year-old joined the pair on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury in March.

Quiz: Which club did QPR sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 Peter Crouch? Bournemouth Portsmouth Tottenham Sunderland

Marshall will leave the West London club after 11 league appearances, whereby he conceded 13 goals and kept three clean sheets.

The verdict

It is no surprise that Marshall is set to head north of the border, with that being the general feeling of what would happen after he signed a short-term contract at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The Scotsman, whose last stint in Scotland was with Celtic and ended in 2007, could be brought in at Easter Road to challenge former Arsenal shot-stopper Matt Macey to a regular starting position.

Providing plenty of experience too, Marshall’s knowledge of the game could make a potential move to Hibs a beneficial one for the Scottish outfit.

As for the R’s, it will be interesting to see how their goalkeeping options look next season, with this season following an unfortunate trend when it comes to consistent injuries.