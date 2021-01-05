QPR player set for loan exit

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly is set to join Motherwell on loan as he bids to earn first-team football after a frustrating spell for him personally at the Hoops.

The R’s have had a tough campaign so far with more good performances than results and that sees them near the wrong end of the table.

One plus point has been the impressive displays of Seny Dieng who has firmly made himself number 1 at the club this season after time out on loan in recent years.

Indeed, both Joe Lumley and Liam Kelly have fallen down the pecking order and, with the former already spending time out on loan this season, it now looks like the latter will as well.

As per West London Sport, Kelly is set to head north of the border to link up with Motherwell, this coming just after another keeper in Dillon Barnes was recalled from his loan at Hibernian.

The Verdict

It makes sense for Kelly to move out on loan.

He’s a goalkeeper that will want to prove himself but his recent fortunes at QPR have not been going how he would have liked and, in fairness, Dieng has been superb in goal this season.

Indeed, the current QPR number 1 is an example of how the loan system can benefit a player and Kelly will hope to follow suit.