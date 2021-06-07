Contract update emerges regarding 29-year-old QPR player

Queens Park Rangers are set to let Tom Carroll depart the club after he rejected their offer of a new contract, per West London Sport.

Carroll has Premier League experience with both Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City, but injuries spoilt his time in the end in South Wales and he became a free agent in early 2020.

Penning a one-year contract with QPR last September, Carroll was a regular in Mark Warburton’s midfield, but the injury bug bit again in January as 29-year-old suffered a knee injury, which ended up finishing his season.

Carroll did return to the bench for the final two games of the season but didn’t get onto the pitch, and a 2-0 win over Luton Town on January 2 looks to have been Carroll’s final appearance in a Hoops shirt.

Talks are still ongoing between the club and player, but West London Sport report that Carroll wasn’t happy with the terms that were offered to him and that it’s ‘unlikely’ he’ll be around next season.

The Verdict

Whilst Carroll definitely has his uses as a playmaker, he wouldn’t be a huge loss to Warburton’s squad.

They have Luke Amos returning from injury, Sam Field has signed permanently and they’re working to bring back Fulham’s Stefan Johansen, so they’re well-stocked in that department.

It’s unlikely that Carroll would be a regular starter anyway, and his injury history would definitely be a cause for concern when it comes to offering a contract, and perhaps QPR are only offering a one-year deal which the player thinks he can do better than.