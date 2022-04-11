QPR player secures temporary exit

Queens Park Rangers youngster Sinclair Armstrong has headed out on loan for the rest of the 2021-22 season, linking up with struggling National League side Aldershot Town.

The Shots had not won in nine matches before this past weekend’s victory over Boreham Wood, so they have added some extra firepower for the run-in in the form of Armstrong.

The 18-year-old is a Republic of Ireland youth international and arrived at the Hoops from Shamrock Rovers in 2020, and his performances for the club’s development squads have led to fans calling for his inclusion in the first-team.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 past or present QPR players ever played non-league football in England?

1 of 25 Seny Dieng Yes No

Armstrong is yet to make his debut for Rangers, however he was on the bench for their FA Cup clash in January with Rotherham United, which has been his only appearance in a matchday squad and was linked with a potential move to Manchester City in the same month.

Having spent two months on loan earlier this season in the National League with Torquay United, where he scored twice in eight outings, Armstrong will now head back to the fifth tier of English football instead of being given a chance by Mark Warburton in the final weeks of the campaign.

The Verdict

Due to their wretched form of late, R’s fans have been clamouring for the inclusion of youngsters like Armstrong to perhaps inject a bit more energy into the team as their play-off challenge fades.

But instead of getting a chance, he will instead get some more experience elsewhere in a tough league in the form of the National League.

It’s a decision that makes sense on the face of it, with QPR having senior options in Lyndon Dykes, Andre Gray and Charlie Austin to call upon, and when they’re all on form they know where the back of the net is.

Armstrong will know what to expect though having spent time at Torquay earlier in the season – some good performances for the Shots could really put him on Warburton’s radar though ahead of next season if he’s still the head coach.